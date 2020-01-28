WATCH: Uebert Angel exposes Alph Lukau as false prophet?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

<br>

Spirit Embassy, The Good News Church, leader Prophet Uebert Angel has insinuated that South African based Alleluia Ministries leader Pastor Alph Lukau is a false Prophet who has no ability to move in the gift of the prophetic.Angel made the startling revelation during a crusade held in Sri Lanka on Saturday.The United Kingdom based Prophet called Lukau's son Prophet Noyal Livingston from the audience and told him that he is failing to prophecy because he got impartation from his spiritual father who is a fake man of God.Angel , who stopped Livingston from mentioning the name of his spiritual father said the world was now full of fake preacher and the congregants were busy praying for the anointing they see working on their pastor yet that anointing is fake."I don't call any man of God fake unless he is indeed fake, "Angel declaed.Lukau courted controversy in 2019 where he staged a controversial resurrection miracle using a Zimbabwean man whose stage name was called Elliot.Elliot later died and was buried in rural home here in Zimbabwe.Former spiritual son of Alph Lukau Pastor Jaycob Dube (aka Prophet Jay Israel) has threatened to expose what he endured during his time when he was submitting under Lukau.Watch the video of Uebert Angel exposing Lukau below: