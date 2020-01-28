Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Uebert Angel exposes Alph Lukau as false prophet?

by Mandla Ndlovu
47 secs ago | Views
Spirit Embassy, The Good News Church,   leader Prophet Uebert Angel has insinuated that  South African based Alleluia Ministries leader Pastor Alph Lukau is a false Prophet who has no ability to move in the gift of the prophetic.

Angel made the startling revelation during a crusade held in Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The United Kingdom based Prophet called Lukau's son Prophet Noyal Livingston from the audience and told him that he is failing to prophecy because he got impartation from his spiritual father who is a fake man of God.


Angel , who stopped Livingston from mentioning the name of his spiritual father said the world was now full of fake preacher and the congregants were busy praying for the anointing they see working on their pastor yet that anointing is fake.

"I don't call any man of God fake unless he is indeed fake, "Angel declaed.

Lukau courted controversy in 2019 where he staged a controversial resurrection miracle using a Zimbabwean man whose stage name was called Elliot.

Elliot later died and was buried in rural home here in Zimbabwe.

Former spiritual son of Alph Lukau  Pastor Jaycob Dube (aka Prophet Jay Israel) has threatened to expose what he endured during his time when he was submitting under Lukau.

Watch the video of Uebert Angel exposing Lukau below:






Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC outlines electoral reform agenda

13 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig ordered off mine

13 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Chamisa returns from SA

13 hrs ago | 2742 Views

Chiwenga's wife denied bail on assault charge

13 hrs ago | 2486 Views

Makandiwa attends Mnangagwa's National Day Of Prayer

13 hrs ago | 2965 Views

'Zimbabwe army must step in'

13 hrs ago | 3465 Views

Chamisa told to join Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Bishop tells Chamisa accept electoral defeat

13 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Khama Billiat wants DNA tests for love child

13 hrs ago | 849 Views

Breaking: Marry Chiwenga thrown in jail

17 hrs ago | 17279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days