'ZBC employees die of stress and depression'

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Cooperation employees have died of stress and depression related illnesses, media activist Busi Bhebhe has said.Posting an obituary of the late former Spot FM Boss Maureen Khumalo on Facebook Bhebhe said, "I just wish to say that there are too too many former ZBC (media) employees who have died following the turmoil of the 2000s that brought sudden drastic changes to the media landscape in Zimbabwe. The government has dragged its feet in compensating hundreds of them. Dozens have died in poverty from stress and depression related complications."Bhebhe added that she hoped the stories of the unfortunate former employees will be chronicled."I hope someday someone will be interested and brave enough to tell their stories. Rest in Peace MaKhumalo omuhle."Many of you will remember her from her ZBC TV days during ZITF or on radio she was called Maureen "The Voice" Khumalo on SFM before she became station manager. Later she joined the ZITF marketing team. Thanks to everyone that offered their support emotionally and otherwise to the work of laying her to rest."The late Khumalo, who was once the head of the Bulawayo-based Spot FM radio station, resigned in 2003 amid allegations of nepotism levelled against her.During the days of her resignation Khumalo refused to respond to the allegations of nepotism."Yes, I have resigned, but on the issue of nepotism you are talking about, I am afraid I will not comment. All I can confirm is that I have resigned." She told the media then.