Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa offers 'indigenous' churches free land

by newzimbabwe.com
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has offered some 101 churches, under the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC), access to free State land as a matter of urgency to construct places of worship, schools and for farming purposes.

He made the populist statement while addressing over 15 000 members of the different churches during the National Day of Prayer held at the National Sports Stadium Saturday.

The offer was made following an appeal by Nehemiah Mutendi of Zion Christian Church (ZCC).

Mutendi had told Mnangagwa that when the white colonialists came to Zimbabwe back in the 19th century, they brought with them missionaries who were allocated vast tracts of land to construct churches, schools and set up farms.

"Our demand is for land. When the colonialists from the previous regime came, they brought their own Christian churches and they received free land," Mutendi told Mnangagwa.

"The colonial government gave them land for free. They can do agriculture there and they can also build headquarters there. Now we want the same, we want to be recognised. That is why we are praying to God but the prayer should be through you.

"This is our request. We want to be on the same level. We demand the same so that when we talk, we are on the same level," he said.

"We would like to join the President's Vision 2030, which is achieving the middle income economy by 2030. Mr President, we would like to preach to our congregation to have and own their own land. God has anointed us to pray for you our President," he added.

In his response, Mnangagwa acknowledged the request by church leaders and said he would instruct the responsible authorities to look into the issue.

"You have requested for land from the government land to build churches, just like what the colonial government did to the churches during the colonial era," said Mnangagwa.

"Let me assure you that responsible authorities will look into the matter with the urgency it deserves. I will instruct all the government institutions to allocate you free state land. We value freedom of worship," he said.

Meanwhile, the ZIICC has also requested to be allocated a seat in Parliament as they make up 70% of the majority of churches in Zimbabwe. The request was made by Bishop Mabhiza of St John Apostolic Church Of The Whole World.

"Since the Christianity in Zimbabwe is dominating and exceeding 70 percent, we should have a representative in Parliament who can be able to represent us. We do not have anyone to represent us; we are like orphans in this country yet we are very religious," said Mabhiza.

Source - newzimbabwe.com

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo council to lease out revenue halls

11 mins ago | 15 Views

Teachers demand US$1 per week from learners

12 mins ago | 26 Views

Villagers bemoan Maitengwe road bad state

12 mins ago | 19 Views

Rural girl achiever attains 14 points

13 mins ago | 12 Views

CID boss trial date set

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Bulawayo council in employment 'scam'

14 mins ago | 12 Views

Woman raped twice at same spot

14 mins ago | 22 Views

Fight for passengers, goods forces temporary closure of N1 Musina/Beitbridge highway

28 mins ago | 61 Views

July Moyo summoned over devolution funds chaos

28 mins ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out 2020 projects

38 mins ago | 28 Views

Chiwenga, Marry saga in dramatic twist

58 mins ago | 499 Views

Mnangagwa told that churches are not his puppets

59 mins ago | 257 Views

War vets blast Mnangagwa's govt over sanctions

59 mins ago | 308 Views

Parliament petitioned over nurses recruitment

60 mins ago | 120 Views

RBZ to liquidate exporters' forex

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe working on national trade and export policies

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Unite and speak as one or perish

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Citizens' cooperation key to curbing Zimra internal corruption

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Why Afrika Revenge broke up

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Town secretary suspended after arrest

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Top civil servant dragged into military boss messy divorce

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Silobela pays tribute to 11 Gukurahundi abductees

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Theft of spares grounds refuse trucks

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Property wrangle in new twist

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe-bound R7m seafood intercepted

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Church leaders fall over each other in praise of Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Government avails only $15m for Matabeleland North roads

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Family killed by fire to be buried today

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa commends church leaders' unity call

1 hr ago | 18 Views

CAPS Pharmaceuticals reopen plant

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Star Force's reign of terror . . . and the rise, decline of Bulawayo street gangs

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Kariba water levels worsen, serious loadshedding to retun

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Chiwenga threatens tough action against maShurugwi

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Zacc probes GMB

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe Young Mighty Warriors through to the next round of World Cup Qualifiers

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe headed towards compulsory HIV testing?

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimra to descend on forex tax evaders

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Deconstructing Prof Mutambara's ahistorical narrative

1 hr ago | 34 Views

WATCH: Chinotimba explains about his Zion Apostolic Church

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Chiwenga declines glass of water at church service

1 hr ago | 109 Views

We overdosed on Englishness

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Mutsvangwa attacks Chamisa

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Time EU lifted sanctions on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 49 Views

New twist to Zimsec saga

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Mupfumira corruption trial further deferred

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwean tech entrepreneur's design is turning trees into educational Wi-fi hubs

1 hr ago | 46 Views

'ZBC employees die of stress and depression'

4 hrs ago | 1415 Views

WATCH: Uebert Angel exposes Alph Lukau as false prophet?

5 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Chamisa's MDC outlines electoral reform agenda

18 hrs ago | 1683 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days