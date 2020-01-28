Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Time EU lifted sanctions on Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The advent of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has been characterised by a consistent adherence to a reform agenda punctuated by the opening up and entrenching of the democratic space to all citizens.

As the European Union Council of Foreign Ministers of all 27 member states of the group meet in the second week of February to review what it calls "restrictive measures" imposed on Zimbabwe, we are hopeful that the bloc will acknowledge or take note of the initiatives made by President Mnangagwa's administration to move the country away from being an intractable political label to a country more amenable to constructive engagement.

Last year, the council resolved not to extend the sanctions against any individuals in order to allow the country to pursue its reforms in accordance with its Constitution.

While some would want a quick fix to the country's reform agenda, no one can really doubt President Mnangagwa's sincerity in ensuring that Zimbabweans across the political divide enjoy the freedoms and rights enshrined in the country's Constitution.

Many will remember President Mnangagwa's 2015 visit to China when he was still Vice President where he clearly showed his exasperation with the fact that Zimbabwe had lagged behind in development when the country suffered international isolation after it embarked on an equitable land reform exercise.

It was in that interview that President Mnangagwa declared that economic stability is an offspring of political stability and that political stability is a product of democratic entrenchment.

His inauguration defining speech on November 24 2017 encapsulated his vision of a reformed Zimbabwe when he said: "Today, the Republic of Zimbabwe renews itself. My Government will work towards ensuring the pillars of State assuring democracy in our land are strengthened and respected."

That the country has renewed itself since the advent of the New Dispensation is more than apparent to any fair-minded person. It is our hope that the EU deliberations will not be prejudiced or contaminated by parochial perceptions of those whose job is simply to oppose anything initiated by the Government of Zimbabwe.

The reforms that have thus far been initiated by the Government of Zimbabwe are far and wide. In Part V11 of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) blueprint titled "Governance Reforms", the Government committed itself to ensuring the rule of law; political governance and democratisation; respect for human and property rights, national unity, peace and reconciliation; tolerance, freedom of expression and association.

In addition, the Government also repealed the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA), which has been a major bone of contention among journalists and in some Western embassies.

In line with the spirit of inclusive politics, reconciliation and unity - a hallmark of the New Dispensation-President Mnangagwa has set the ball rolling through the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC), with the mandate to ensure healing for past and present conflicts.

As a listening leader, the President set up a Presidential Advisory Council (PAC), comprised of independent and diverse eminent sons and daughters of Zimbabwe to provide independent and unadulterated advice on the direction the country should take. The consummation of inclusive politics is the hallmark of every democracy.

On foreign policy, President Mnangagwa set the tone in his inauguration speech in 2017 when he said: "Whatever misunderstandings may have subsisted in the past, let these make way to a new beginning which sees us relating to one another in a multi-layered, mutually beneficial ways as equal partners. In this global world, no nation is, can, or need be an island, one unto itself. Isolation has never been splendid or viable, solidarity and partnerships are and will always be the way."

President Mnangagwa's sincerity is exemplified by his robust international re-engagement foreign policy that has resulted in the reopening of diplomatic channels with erstwhile international adversaries Britain, the European Union and the United States under the banner of "Zimbabwe is Open for Business".

Zimbabwe's quest to rejoin the Commonwealth also demonstrates President Mnangagwa's desire to ensure that the country is re-integrated into the family of nations.

Therefore, if EU's gripe is on the need for reforms, the New Dispensation is surely on course. An inescapable fact from objective observers is that the EU sanctions have not only become moribund but utterly incongruent given the fact that Britain, which was the chief instigator, is no longer part of the bloc.

Let the EU be assured of the fact that Zimbabwe will forge ahead with its reform agenda that serves its citizens and its quest to chart a new course must not be impinged but supported by all.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo council to lease out revenue halls

13 mins ago | 19 Views

Teachers demand US$1 per week from learners

14 mins ago | 28 Views

Villagers bemoan Maitengwe road bad state

14 mins ago | 21 Views

Rural girl achiever attains 14 points

15 mins ago | 13 Views

CID boss trial date set

15 mins ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo council in employment 'scam'

16 mins ago | 16 Views

Woman raped twice at same spot

16 mins ago | 30 Views

Fight for passengers, goods forces temporary closure of N1 Musina/Beitbridge highway

30 mins ago | 65 Views

July Moyo summoned over devolution funds chaos

30 mins ago | 26 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out 2020 projects

40 mins ago | 30 Views

Chiwenga, Marry saga in dramatic twist

1 hr ago | 517 Views

Mnangagwa told that churches are not his puppets

1 hr ago | 267 Views

War vets blast Mnangagwa's govt over sanctions

1 hr ago | 322 Views

Parliament petitioned over nurses recruitment

1 hr ago | 127 Views

RBZ to liquidate exporters' forex

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe working on national trade and export policies

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Unite and speak as one or perish

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Citizens' cooperation key to curbing Zimra internal corruption

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Why Afrika Revenge broke up

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Town secretary suspended after arrest

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Top civil servant dragged into military boss messy divorce

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Silobela pays tribute to 11 Gukurahundi abductees

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Theft of spares grounds refuse trucks

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Property wrangle in new twist

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe-bound R7m seafood intercepted

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Church leaders fall over each other in praise of Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Government avails only $15m for Matabeleland North roads

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Family killed by fire to be buried today

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa commends church leaders' unity call

1 hr ago | 19 Views

CAPS Pharmaceuticals reopen plant

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Star Force's reign of terror . . . and the rise, decline of Bulawayo street gangs

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Kariba water levels worsen, serious loadshedding to retun

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Chiwenga threatens tough action against maShurugwi

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Zacc probes GMB

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe Young Mighty Warriors through to the next round of World Cup Qualifiers

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe headed towards compulsory HIV testing?

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Zimra to descend on forex tax evaders

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Deconstructing Prof Mutambara's ahistorical narrative

1 hr ago | 35 Views

WATCH: Chinotimba explains about his Zion Apostolic Church

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Chiwenga declines glass of water at church service

1 hr ago | 112 Views

We overdosed on Englishness

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Mutsvangwa attacks Chamisa

1 hr ago | 85 Views

New twist to Zimsec saga

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Mupfumira corruption trial further deferred

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwean tech entrepreneur's design is turning trees into educational Wi-fi hubs

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa offers 'indigenous' churches free land

1 hr ago | 52 Views

'ZBC employees die of stress and depression'

4 hrs ago | 1420 Views

WATCH: Uebert Angel exposes Alph Lukau as false prophet?

5 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Chamisa's MDC outlines electoral reform agenda

18 hrs ago | 1683 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days