News / National
WATCH: Chinotimba explains about his Zion Apostolic Church
1 hr ago | Views
POPULAR politician and comedian, Joseph Chinotimba was at the Zimbabwe International Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC) National Day of Prayer held at the National Sports Stadium Saturday.
He took time to explain to NewZimbabwe.com about his Zion Apostolic Church. The guest of honour was President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
He took time to explain to NewZimbabwe.com about his Zion Apostolic Church. The guest of honour was President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Source - newzimbabwe