Family killed by fire to be buried today

by Staff reporter

BURIAL of three family members who died in a fire incident last Wednesday in Bulawayo's Morningside suburb will be held today at Athlone Cemetery.Family spokesperson Mr Thabani Moyo confirmed the arrangement, adding that the family was seeking assistance to reconstruct the gutted home."The burial will be held tomorrow (today) at Athlone Cemetery and the funeral service will be held at Doves at 8 am. It is so unfortunate and heart-breaking that we lost our loved ones to an electrical fault. The house was home to many family members and therefore we are appealing for assistance from well-wishers to rebuild it," said Mr Moyo.The inferno killed Ms Prisca Mushore, the mother of 2015 Miss Tourism Bulawayo pageant winner Nadia Gori, and her grandchildren Stacey Mushore (13) and Brendon Moyo (9) who were burnt beyond recognition.The incident occurred at around 9pm and was reportedly caused by an electrical fault. Mr Moyo said the Bulawayo Fire Brigade promptly reacted but could not save the trio. He said the two children were burnt beyond recognition while his sister suffered serious burns. Mr Moyo dismissed claims circulating on social media yesterday that the fire was caused by a gas explosion."The Fire Brigade and the Zimbabwe Energy Regulation Authority dismissed that the fire could have been caused by fuel because there is no fuel that is kept here. But we are yet to get a report from Zesa to consolidate the findings. However, the fire was not caused by gas either. The gas cylinder is still intact and it was empty. So, the gas explosion is out," said Mr Moyo.