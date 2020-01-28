Latest News Editor's Choice


Government avails only $15m for Matabeleland North roads

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
THE Government has availed $15 million for the construction of 20-kilometre stretches of the Bulawayo-Tsholotsho and Bulawayo-Nkayi roads this year.

The money was availed as part of the Road Development Programme, Minister of State for Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Richard Moyo confirmed last week.

Last year the budget for the Bulawayo -Nkayi project was set at $7,1 million while Bulawayo-Tsholotsho Road was at $6 million but changes to pricing could have seen the budget ballooning.

In Tsholotsho, part of the work was done in 2018 where re-gravelling and grading of the road shoulders were done to keep the road trafficable.  

Last year, about seven kilometres was constructed for Bulawayo-Nkayi Road while only three kilometres were done on the Bulawayo-Tsholotsho Road.

Moyo said he was aware of concerns over slow progress in the construction of major roads in the province but said budgetary constraints were affecting the projects.

"Almost everything is now available for the construction although there were delays due to rainfall and contractors feared it would sweep away everything, right now quarry is being delivered at the construction sites and we are looking forward to resume construction next month," said Moyo.

He said the road will benefit both transporters and villagers in the area who were facing transport problems due to bad roads.

Source - sundaynews

