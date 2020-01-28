Latest News Editor's Choice


Church leaders fall over each other in praise of Mnangagwa

by newzimbabwe.com
2 mins ago | Views
INDIGENOUS church leaders who attended the Interdenominational International Council of Churches Conference National Day of Prayer at the National Sports Stadium Saturday tried to outdo each other in heaping praises on guest of honour, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the First Lady Auxillia.

Some turned the religious ceremony into a rally as they also lashed out at the main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa for failing to recognise Mnangagwa as the legitimate leader of Zimbabwe.

One after the other, the church elders took to the podium to heap praises on Mnangagwa ostensibly for his efforts towards turning around the country's economy and fostering national unity.

They also had no kind words for local "European Churches" accusing them of giving false information on developments in Zimbabwe resulting in the country earning a pariah State status.

Apostle Abel Sande of Ambassador for the Christ International told over 15 000 congregants who attended the open air worship event that God had given Zimbabwe "respectable" leaders in President Mnangagwa, vice presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

"We thank you for the leaders you gave us. Bless our leaders. You gave us the three leaders. Bless our President Mnangagwa, VP Chiwenga and VP Mohadi," said Sande.

"Our president has preached the need for being honest. He wants us to stop corruption. Leaders here are the mouth of God and anyone who has something to say speaks through the leaders here," he said.

Family of God Church (FOG) Apostle Andrew Wutaunashe could not hide his gratitude for Mnangagwa who assured local churches freedom of worship.

"Your Excellency, through your governance, there has been the provision of proper means of communication among indigenous churches to strengthen them and rebuild the churches. We must applaud him for that," Wutaunashe said amid applause from the congregants.

Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi appreciated the President's Vision 2030 Agenda and urged members of ZICC to endure the suffering that comes with aiming to achieve government's Vision 2030 goals.

"We must survive the hardships we are experiencing. This is a passing phase. Wake up! This is your country. Do not give false information to the outside world but seek solutions from the Lord," said Mutendi.

"We want to use the gift of God to enhance and firmly embrace the President's Vision 2030 Empowerment Agenda. We applaud the work our President is doing in uplifting our souls in prayer. We appreciate his work," he said.

However, he said was quick to add that the churches that gathered to worship with the country's leader were in noway Mnangagwa puppets.

"We will never kneel down to be puppets of anyone except God."

In his vote of thanks, Mugodhi Apostolic Faith Church leader Bishop Mugodhi said "I want to thank the Lord for giving us a true leader who listens to the people. I want to give you assurance Your Excellency that all the people you see here will be praying for you wherever you will be. We pray for the country and government's prosperity."

Deeper Life Ministries Bishop Roderick Makusha had no kind words for the MDC leader Nelson Chamisa whom he urged to accept that he was defeated in the 2018 presidential election.

He said Chamisa must do so even in a case in which the opposition leader still feels he was robbed of victory by his main rival using the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Source - newzimbabwe

