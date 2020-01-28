Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Silobela pays tribute to 11 Gukurahundi abductees

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
A Matabeleland-based pressure group, Ibhetshu likaZulu, on Thursday remembered 11 Silobela villagers who were abducted by State security agents at the height of Gukurahundi on January 30 and 31, 1985.

Thursday last week marked the 35th anniversary since the men disappeared without trace.

The list of those who were abducted and still missing are Kefasi Ndebele, Clement Baleni, who was a teacher at St Dominic's School, Enoch Tshuma, Simon Siginya Bhuzo Dube, Dennis Mabhikwa, Mbulani Mnkandla, Lambart Ncube, Milton Ndlangamandla, Velile Hlongwane, Mika Cephas Ndebele and Patrick Mthethwa.

In 1993, relatives of the abductees filed an application to the High Court seeking an order compelling the police, Prisons Services, Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and the army to furnish them information which might lead to their discovery.

The applicants submitted that their missing relatives were taken from their homes on the night of January 30 and 31, 1985 by men using a vehicle similar to the type used by police or CIO.

They said they were driven away and have never been seen to date. A check with the police established that they were not in police custody while the army, prisons commissioner-general and CIO director-general also distanced themselves from the matter.

"We are asking former State Security minister Emmerson Mnangagwa, former Defence minister Sydney Sekeramai, former Fifth Brigade leader Retired Air Marshal Perrence Shiri and the former director-general of the CIO to help the families with the bones if they are dead or if they are alive to bring them as their families are still painfully searching for answers," Ibhetshu likaZulu's secretary-general Mbuso Fuzwayo said in a statement.

Fuzwayo said they were concerned that "the failure to find answers of the dark cloud of the past will give rain of unrest in the future."

Source - The Standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Theft of spares grounds refuse trucks

35 secs ago | 0 Views

Property wrangle in new twist

1 min ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe-bound R7m seafood intercepted

1 min ago | 3 Views

Church leaders fall over each other in praise of Mnangagwa

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Government avails only $15m for Matabeleland North roads

2 mins ago | 5 Views

Family killed by fire to be buried today

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa commends church leaders' unity call

4 mins ago | 7 Views

CAPS Pharmaceuticals reopen plant

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Star Force's reign of terror . . . and the rise, decline of Bulawayo street gangs

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Kariba water levels worsen, serious loadshedding to retun

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Chiwenga threatens tough action against maShurugwi

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Zacc probes GMB

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe Young Mighty Warriors through to the next round of World Cup Qualifiers

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe headed towards compulsory HIV testing?

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimra to descend on forex tax evaders

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Deconstructing Prof Mutambara's ahistorical narrative

8 mins ago | 6 Views

WATCH: Chinotimba explains about his Zion Apostolic Church

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Chiwenga declines glass of water at church service

10 mins ago | 26 Views

We overdosed on Englishness

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Mutsvangwa attacks Chamisa

11 mins ago | 10 Views

Time EU lifted sanctions on Zimbabwe

13 mins ago | 22 Views

New twist to Zimsec saga

13 mins ago | 33 Views

Mupfumira corruption trial further deferred

14 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwean tech entrepreneur's design is turning trees into educational Wi-fi hubs

14 mins ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa offers 'indigenous' churches free land

14 mins ago | 25 Views

'ZBC employees die of stress and depression'

3 hrs ago | 1189 Views

WATCH: Uebert Angel exposes Alph Lukau as false prophet?

4 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Chamisa's MDC outlines electoral reform agenda

17 hrs ago | 1656 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig ordered off mine

17 hrs ago | 2629 Views

Chamisa returns from SA

17 hrs ago | 3672 Views

Chiwenga's wife denied bail on assault charge

17 hrs ago | 3124 Views

Makandiwa attends Mnangagwa's National Day Of Prayer

17 hrs ago | 3852 Views

'Zimbabwe army must step in'

17 hrs ago | 4526 Views

Chamisa told to join Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 2599 Views

Bishop tells Chamisa accept electoral defeat

17 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Khama Billiat wants DNA tests for love child

17 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Breaking: Marry Chiwenga thrown in jail

21 hrs ago | 20226 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days