Zanu-PF rolls out 2020 projects

THE Zanu-PF women‘s league in Matabeleland South has come up with an action plan that will see the wing implementing various self-sustaining projects this year.In line with the party's new trajectory of putting the economy first ahead of politics through enhancing production, the Zanu pf provincial women's league met in Gwanda this Saturday to identify viable projects that can be implemented by the wing in 2020.Member of the Women's League National Executive, who is also Beitbridge Senator Tambudzani Mohadi, said the province is looking at venturing into beef production, aquaculture, gold mining and the lucrative fuel industry."The most important thing is for us to ensure that we get the farm that we were allocated in Beitbridge by government. That way it will be easy to implement the beef project, to venture into fisheries as there is a huge water body. We also need to be engaging government so that we run our own filling station and of course take part in mining since we are endowed with gold," she said.Provincial chairperson for the women's league in Matabeleland south Rhona Moyo noted that the projects will help uplift the standard of living of its members."We want to improve the lives of women particularly those in the rural areas. One other reason why we want these projects to be successful is that we want a women's league that is able to fund its own programmes we can't be beggars forever," he said.Bulilima proportional representation MP Evelyn Ndlovu said the party is committed to seeing the successful implementation of the empowerment programme citing the bakery project where funding, training and monitoring were identified as critical."Yes, we have been having these projects but I want to assure you that this time it's different. We have deliberately said women should be supported through the empowerment bank if we want this to succeed. We have also provided the requisite training. So what we need to do now is to ensure constant monitoring of the project," she said.The 2020 action plan that has specific timelines will also see the wing spearheading health programmes for women, organising training and workshops on economic and political issues, strengthening cells and participation in party and state functions.