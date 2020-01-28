Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF rolls out 2020 projects

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF women‘s league in Matabeleland South has come up with an action plan that will see the wing implementing various self-sustaining projects this year.

In line with the party's new trajectory of putting the economy first ahead of politics through enhancing production, the Zanu pf provincial women's league met in Gwanda this Saturday to identify viable projects that can be implemented by the wing in 2020.

Member of the Women's League National Executive, who is also Beitbridge Senator Tambudzani Mohadi, said the province is looking at venturing into beef production, aquaculture, gold mining and the lucrative fuel industry.

"The most important thing is for us to ensure that we get the farm that we were allocated in Beitbridge by government. That way it will be easy to implement the beef project, to venture into fisheries as there is a huge water body. We also need to be engaging government so that we run our own filling station and of course take part in mining since we are endowed with gold," she said.

Provincial chairperson for the women's league in Matabeleland south Rhona Moyo noted that the projects will help uplift the standard of living of its members.

"We want to improve the lives of women particularly those in the rural areas. One other reason why we want these projects to be successful is that we want a women's league that is able to fund its own programmes we can't be beggars forever," he said.

Bulilima proportional representation MP Evelyn Ndlovu said the party is committed to seeing the successful implementation of the empowerment programme citing the bakery project where funding, training and monitoring were identified as critical.

"Yes, we have been having these projects but I want to assure you that this time it's different. We have deliberately said women should be supported through the empowerment bank if we want this to succeed. We have also provided the requisite training. So what we need to do now is to ensure constant monitoring of the project," she said.

The 2020 action plan that has specific timelines will also see the wing spearheading health programmes for women, organising training and workshops on economic and political issues, strengthening cells and participation in party and state functions.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga, Marry saga in dramatic twist

22 mins ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa told that churches are not his puppets

22 mins ago | 50 Views

War vets blast Mnangagwa's govt over sanctions

23 mins ago | 76 Views

Parliament petitioned over nurses recruitment

23 mins ago | 39 Views

RBZ to liquidate exporters' forex

23 mins ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe working on national trade and export policies

24 mins ago | 17 Views

Unite and speak as one or perish

24 mins ago | 34 Views

Citizens' cooperation key to curbing Zimra internal corruption

25 mins ago | 20 Views

Why Afrika Revenge broke up

25 mins ago | 41 Views

Town secretary suspended after arrest

26 mins ago | 33 Views

Top civil servant dragged into military boss messy divorce

26 mins ago | 74 Views

Silobela pays tribute to 11 Gukurahundi abductees

26 mins ago | 25 Views

Theft of spares grounds refuse trucks

27 mins ago | 24 Views

Property wrangle in new twist

27 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe-bound R7m seafood intercepted

28 mins ago | 36 Views

Church leaders fall over each other in praise of Mnangagwa

28 mins ago | 20 Views

Government avails only $15m for Matabeleland North roads

28 mins ago | 20 Views

Family killed by fire to be buried today

30 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa commends church leaders' unity call

30 mins ago | 13 Views

CAPS Pharmaceuticals reopen plant

31 mins ago | 15 Views

Star Force's reign of terror . . . and the rise, decline of Bulawayo street gangs

31 mins ago | 15 Views

Kariba water levels worsen, serious loadshedding to retun

31 mins ago | 25 Views

Chiwenga threatens tough action against maShurugwi

32 mins ago | 42 Views

Zacc probes GMB

33 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe Young Mighty Warriors through to the next round of World Cup Qualifiers

33 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe headed towards compulsory HIV testing?

33 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimra to descend on forex tax evaders

34 mins ago | 21 Views

Deconstructing Prof Mutambara's ahistorical narrative

34 mins ago | 19 Views

WATCH: Chinotimba explains about his Zion Apostolic Church

36 mins ago | 29 Views

Chiwenga declines glass of water at church service

37 mins ago | 55 Views

We overdosed on Englishness

37 mins ago | 25 Views

Mutsvangwa attacks Chamisa

38 mins ago | 33 Views

Time EU lifted sanctions on Zimbabwe

39 mins ago | 36 Views

New twist to Zimsec saga

39 mins ago | 68 Views

Mupfumira corruption trial further deferred

40 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean tech entrepreneur's design is turning trees into educational Wi-fi hubs

40 mins ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa offers 'indigenous' churches free land

41 mins ago | 37 Views

'ZBC employees die of stress and depression'

3 hrs ago | 1317 Views

WATCH: Uebert Angel exposes Alph Lukau as false prophet?

4 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Chamisa's MDC outlines electoral reform agenda

17 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig ordered off mine

17 hrs ago | 2665 Views

Chamisa returns from SA

17 hrs ago | 3751 Views

Chiwenga's wife denied bail on assault charge

17 hrs ago | 3164 Views

Makandiwa attends Mnangagwa's National Day Of Prayer

17 hrs ago | 3907 Views

'Zimbabwe army must step in'

17 hrs ago | 4600 Views

Chamisa told to join Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Bishop tells Chamisa accept electoral defeat

17 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Khama Billiat wants DNA tests for love child

17 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Breaking: Marry Chiwenga thrown in jail

21 hrs ago | 20553 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days