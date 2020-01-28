Fight for passengers, goods forces temporary closure of N1 Musina/Beitbridge highway

News / National

by Sobulele Dyodo

THE Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (C-BRTA) is calling for calm among motorists and other road users who are travelling along the N1 road between Musina and Zimbabwe.On Wednesday, 29 January 2020, the fight between taxi associations in Musina lead to the N1 road between Musina and Zimbabwe being blocked for a few hours.As a result, motorists who were travelling to, and from, Zimbabwe were inconvenienced.The road has since been opened following a law enforcement intervention and emergency meeting which was convened by different authorities in Musina to address the abovementioned problem. Law enforcement agencies around Musina and the border will monitor the situation and ensure that traffic through the town via the N1 remains uninterrupted.The conflict is between two associations, Beitbridge Taxi Association and Nancefield Taxi Association, that operate both in the cross-border and domestic road transport spaces.The conflict is centred on competition for public transport market space; ranking facilities and partnership with Zimbabwean cross-border road transport bus operators plying their trade within Musina.The conflict started on 20 January 2020 and continued on 21 January 2020 where the operators held demonstrations in Musina. The situation subsided and resurfaced eight (8) days later on 29 January 2020.The C-BRTA is working jointly with other stakeholders such as the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, Musina Local Municipality, South African Police Service (SAPS), Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) as well as the affected taxi associations to resolve the conflict between the associations and to find a permanent solution.To this effect, the C-BRTA will work in partnership with all the stakeholders and convene further meetings to discuss core issues around this conflict as well as agree on the possible short and long-term solutions to the problem.One of the interventions is to coordinate and facilitate a public transport seminar in Musina which will give all the stakeholders in the transport sector a platform to raise concerns and contribute towards lasting public transport solutions in the area.The Acting CEO of the C-BRTA, Mr Lwazi Mboyi is appealing to motorists who travel between South Africa and Zimbabwe through Beitbridge Border Post to remain calm."As the C-BRTA we will work in partnership with all the affected parties to ensure that we come up with permanent solutions to the problems which hamper the smooth flow of passengers and goods between South Africa and the neighbouring countries," said Mr Mboyi.The Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (C-BRTA) is a statutory body, situated in Menlyn, Pretoria. The mandate of the C-BRTA is set out in terms of the Cross-Border Road Transport Act 4, of 1998, as amended (the Act). It operates in a commercial environment, with Government (represented by the Minister of Transport) being the shareholder.The Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (C-BRTA) facilitates unimpeded flow of freight and passenger cross-border movements, implementation of cross-border road transport agreements and issuing of cross-border operator permits.The SADC Protocol on Transport, Communications, and Meteorology highlights the fact that the transport sector has a regional and global character and as such, seeks to promote integration and co-operation in transport matters between member states.Core Functional Areas Road Transport Inspectorate - monitors the carriers through country-wide inspections and ensures that carriers operate within the prescribed legal parameters.Facilitation and Industry Development- ensures that consultations and partnerships with other key role players within South Africa and SADC are fostered and maintained.Regulatory - responsible for the issuing and facilitation of all cross border permits.Research and Advisory - advises the Minister of Transport and the DoT on regional road transport imperatives and challenges. This function also monitors and counteracts any restrictive measures that may be implemented by other states in the SADC region.For more information, please contact: Sibulele DyodoThe Executive Manager: Stakeholder RelationsCell: 073 151 3219Tel: 012 471 2156Email: Sibulele.dyodo@cbrta.co.za