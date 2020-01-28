Woman raped twice at same spot

News / National

by Staff reporter

In unusual case, a 39-year-old Harare woman was allegedly raped twice and assaulted by the same "suspected stranger" on three different occasions.For the alleged offences, Shayne Gore (42) last week appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing two counts of rape and one of assault.The accused was not asked to plead before being remanded to February 14 for bail application.According to the State's case, Gore committed the crimes within the same spot in Kuwadzana last year.Read part of the court papers: "On 25 November 2019, the accused saw the complainant walking past a Kuwadzana footbridge. He grabbed the complainant's hand and threatened to kill her if she made any noise."After manhandling the complainant, the accused then forced the complainant to be intimate with him without her consent and further threatened to kill her if she told anyone."On 27 November 2019, the accused waited for the complainant on the same spot."When the accused noticed that the complainant was close by, he grabbed her hand, dragged her to an isolated place and forced her to be intimate with him. The complainant did not report the matter to anyone again."On the assault account, Gore is alleged to have committed the crime after failing to rape the victim."On 28 November 2019 the accused person waited for the complainant at Kuwadzana footbridge with the intentions of raping her again," the court papers show."When the accused saw the complainant coming, he grabbed her hand, but she resisted."The accused person noticed that the complainant was overpowering him. He then started assaulting her and drew the attention of people who were passing by, which led to his arrest."