Villagers bemoan Maitengwe road bad state

by Staff reporter
31 secs ago | Views
VILLAGERS of Maitengwe in Bulilima District, Plumtree have called upon the Government to rehabilitate the road leading to Maitengwe Border Post as it is strategic, linking Zimbabwe and Botswana.

The gravel road which links Maitengwe, Bambadzi, Madlambuzi and Tokwana is in a bad state resulting in few people opting not to use the nearest border post and instead drive all the way to Plumtree Town. They then proceed to the Plumtree Border Post.

Statistics from the Immigration Department show that 8 419 people passed through the border in December and 5 508 people in January. Speaking during a meeting held between villagers and Bulilima West Member of Parliament Dingumuzi Phuthi on Friday, Chief Madlambuzi said the poor road network has stalled development in the area.

"The state of the roads is  bad. All the way from Plumtree one finds it hard to connect with the neighbouring country. This also affects the community when they have to ferry someone to the hospital. If the road is rehabilitated it will be good not just for the villagers but for the nation as more revenue can be generated from the border post," said Chief Madlambuzi.

In response, Phuthi said he will take up the matter with the Government and ensure that the road and many others in the areas were  rehabilitated.

"President Mnangagwa is on record saying the Government should hit the ground running and that is what is happening nationwide. I will take the matter to the offices up there so that the issue is addressed. I have hope that this will be taken as a priority as the road is of importance in ensuring there is development in the area," said Phuthi.

A police officer who attended the meeting said the state of the road has affected patrols along the border.

"When we conduct our patrols on the border fence, we have to go to the Botswana side as they have a tarred road along the fence but as for us we do not have an accessible road. Even when attending to a crime scene we take long to arrive as the road network is in a bad state," said the police officer.

A villager from Ward 12, Mr Nkululeko Nyathi said; "We find it hard to connect with our sphere of influence, Plumtree because a few transport operators still ply the road. Sometimes we are forced to walk long distances just to get transport to Plumtree."

Source - sundaynews

