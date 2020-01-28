Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers demand US$1 per week from learners

by Staff reporter
34 secs ago | Views
SCHOOLS in Hwange and Victoria Falls are reportedly demanding an extra US$1 from each learner per week for teachers to attend class despite the learners having paid fees in full.

The development which authorities say is illegal and an extortion of parents, resembles the banned extra lessons and is reportedly happening in most primary schools with parents divided over the issue.

A snap survey conducted by Sunday News during the week showed that a majority of Government and council schools in Victoria Falls as well as some in Hwange have adopted the trend. Pupils confirmed that those who do not pay were sometimes not given work to do or their school work was not marked.

In some cases, it was the parents who mooted the idea after noticing that their children were spending time without learning at school. Parents are divided with those who cannot afford US$1 per week siding with the Government while those who can are pushing for the sustenance of the development.

"We paid school fees and we are now being made to pay extra money for teachers. We understand that they are incapacitated but how is their situation different from everyone else's? We also don't earn much and why should we subsidise their salaries as if we get better pay," said an angry parent.

Another parent said: "Those working in the tourism industry are the ones pushing for this because they earn forex yet most of us are paid in local currency meaning we have to buy that money from the black market."

This means that a teacher with an average class of 40 learners gets US$40 per week which translates to US$160 per month extra money outside the conventional salary from Government.

Some private institutions in the resort town are reportedly demanding US$5 per pupil per week while some have pegged their school fees in United States dollars and are not accepting local currency.

Contacted for comment, Matabeleland North provincial education director Mr Jabulani Mpofu warned teachers against demanding payment from parents.

"If ever that is happening they should know that it is not allowed. It's like paying incentives which were stopped. I am being told that in some cases it's the parents who initiated the idea and that should stop forthwith," said Mr Mpofu.

Speaking on the sidelines of the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) and Health Service Bipartite Negotiating Panel workshop during the week after striking a salary deal with Government, Apex Council president Mrs Cecilia Alexander said no civil servant, no matter how incapacitated they were, should demand payment from parents.

Zimbabwe Teachers Association chief executive Dr Sifiso Ndlovu condemned the practice as unorthodox and bordering on corruption which was against the ethical conduct of the profession.

"It's outside the law for educators to ask children to pay extra fees and we urge our members to avoid this as much as possible because it's corruption, illegal and a criminal way of getting paid," he said.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo council to lease out revenue halls

16 secs ago | 0 Views

Villagers bemoan Maitengwe road bad state

1 min ago | 0 Views

Rural girl achiever attains 14 points

2 mins ago | 0 Views

CID boss trial date set

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Bulawayo council in employment 'scam'

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Woman raped twice at same spot

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Fight for passengers, goods forces temporary closure of N1 Musina/Beitbridge highway

17 mins ago | 27 Views

July Moyo summoned over devolution funds chaos

17 mins ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out 2020 projects

27 mins ago | 20 Views

Chiwenga, Marry saga in dramatic twist

47 mins ago | 381 Views

Mnangagwa told that churches are not his puppets

48 mins ago | 189 Views

War vets blast Mnangagwa's govt over sanctions

48 mins ago | 249 Views

Parliament petitioned over nurses recruitment

48 mins ago | 96 Views

RBZ to liquidate exporters' forex

49 mins ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe working on national trade and export policies

49 mins ago | 35 Views

Unite and speak as one or perish

50 mins ago | 93 Views

Citizens' cooperation key to curbing Zimra internal corruption

50 mins ago | 31 Views

Why Afrika Revenge broke up

51 mins ago | 64 Views

Town secretary suspended after arrest

51 mins ago | 48 Views

Top civil servant dragged into military boss messy divorce

52 mins ago | 132 Views

Silobela pays tribute to 11 Gukurahundi abductees

52 mins ago | 61 Views

Theft of spares grounds refuse trucks

52 mins ago | 41 Views

Property wrangle in new twist

53 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe-bound R7m seafood intercepted

53 mins ago | 69 Views

Church leaders fall over each other in praise of Mnangagwa

54 mins ago | 37 Views

Government avails only $15m for Matabeleland North roads

54 mins ago | 30 Views

Family killed by fire to be buried today

56 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa commends church leaders' unity call

56 mins ago | 17 Views

CAPS Pharmaceuticals reopen plant

56 mins ago | 30 Views

Star Force's reign of terror . . . and the rise, decline of Bulawayo street gangs

57 mins ago | 27 Views

Kariba water levels worsen, serious loadshedding to retun

57 mins ago | 56 Views

Chiwenga threatens tough action against maShurugwi

58 mins ago | 81 Views

Zacc probes GMB

58 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe Young Mighty Warriors through to the next round of World Cup Qualifiers

59 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe headed towards compulsory HIV testing?

59 mins ago | 55 Views

Zimra to descend on forex tax evaders

60 mins ago | 32 Views

Deconstructing Prof Mutambara's ahistorical narrative

1 hr ago | 29 Views

WATCH: Chinotimba explains about his Zion Apostolic Church

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Chiwenga declines glass of water at church service

1 hr ago | 95 Views

We overdosed on Englishness

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Mutsvangwa attacks Chamisa

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Time EU lifted sanctions on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 45 Views

New twist to Zimsec saga

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Mupfumira corruption trial further deferred

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwean tech entrepreneur's design is turning trees into educational Wi-fi hubs

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa offers 'indigenous' churches free land

1 hr ago | 48 Views

'ZBC employees die of stress and depression'

3 hrs ago | 1400 Views

WATCH: Uebert Angel exposes Alph Lukau as false prophet?

5 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Chamisa's MDC outlines electoral reform agenda

18 hrs ago | 1680 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days