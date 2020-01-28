Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nelson Chamisa turns 42

by Staff reporter
7 secs ago | Views
TODAY, MDC President turned 42. He was born in 1978.

Birthday wishes came from all corners of the globe as the people mostly MDC supporters congratulated the main opposition leader for fighting for democracy.

Writing on Twitter; Chamisa said. Nelson Chamisa @ 42..Today in 1978 I was given a special gift from God. I thank God as I thank you all my dear friends for standing with me through it all. We have fought and won many battles. We will fight more, win more and even celebrate more. Better days are coming! #Godisinit


Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo council to lease out revenue halls

6 hrs ago | 909 Views

Teachers demand US$1 per week from learners

6 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Villagers bemoan Maitengwe road bad state

6 hrs ago | 534 Views

Rural girl achiever attains 14 points

6 hrs ago | 1776 Views

CID boss trial date set

6 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Bulawayo council in employment 'scam'

6 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Woman raped twice at same spot

6 hrs ago | 2524 Views

Fight for passengers, goods forces temporary closure of N1 Musina/Beitbridge highway

6 hrs ago | 1271 Views

July Moyo summoned over devolution funds chaos

6 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out 2020 projects

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chiwenga, Marry saga in dramatic twist

7 hrs ago | 4638 Views

Mnangagwa told that churches are not his puppets

7 hrs ago | 1117 Views

War vets blast Mnangagwa's govt over sanctions

7 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Parliament petitioned over nurses recruitment

7 hrs ago | 336 Views

RBZ to liquidate exporters' forex

7 hrs ago | 947 Views

Zimbabwe working on national trade and export policies

7 hrs ago | 64 Views

Unite and speak as one or perish

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

Citizens' cooperation key to curbing Zimra internal corruption

7 hrs ago | 94 Views

Why Afrika Revenge broke up

7 hrs ago | 289 Views

Town secretary suspended after arrest

7 hrs ago | 220 Views

Top civil servant dragged into military boss messy divorce

7 hrs ago | 498 Views

Silobela pays tribute to 11 Gukurahundi abductees

7 hrs ago | 223 Views

Theft of spares grounds refuse trucks

7 hrs ago | 98 Views

Property wrangle in new twist

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe-bound R7m seafood intercepted

7 hrs ago | 288 Views

Church leaders fall over each other in praise of Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 170 Views

Government avails only $15m for Matabeleland North roads

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

Family killed by fire to be buried today

7 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa commends church leaders' unity call

7 hrs ago | 53 Views

CAPS Pharmaceuticals reopen plant

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

Star Force's reign of terror . . . and the rise, decline of Bulawayo street gangs

7 hrs ago | 151 Views

Kariba water levels worsen, serious loadshedding to retun

7 hrs ago | 435 Views

Chiwenga threatens tough action against maShurugwi

7 hrs ago | 520 Views

Zacc probes GMB

7 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe Young Mighty Warriors through to the next round of World Cup Qualifiers

7 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe headed towards compulsory HIV testing?

7 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zimra to descend on forex tax evaders

7 hrs ago | 110 Views

Deconstructing Prof Mutambara's ahistorical narrative

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

WATCH: Chinotimba explains about his Zion Apostolic Church

7 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chiwenga declines glass of water at church service

7 hrs ago | 580 Views

We overdosed on Englishness

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mutsvangwa attacks Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 334 Views

Time EU lifted sanctions on Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 260 Views

New twist to Zimsec saga

7 hrs ago | 317 Views

Mupfumira corruption trial further deferred

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwean tech entrepreneur's design is turning trees into educational Wi-fi hubs

7 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa offers 'indigenous' churches free land

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

'ZBC employees die of stress and depression'

10 hrs ago | 1875 Views

WATCH: Uebert Angel exposes Alph Lukau as false prophet?

11 hrs ago | 3656 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days