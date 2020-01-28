Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Zanu-PF's Lewis Matutu to name & shame corrupt officials on Monday

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
LEWIS Matutu, the Zanu-PF Youth Deputy Secretary says he will Monday name and shame corrupt senior officials in the ruling party and government.

He hinted that he might be expelled from the party for his actions, but was not scared as it was the duty of the youths to fight corruption in the country.

"Corruption has become a culture and it must end with our generation," Matutu said.

"On Monday, I will name and shame those involved in corruption. It is our responsibility as young people that we end this cancer called corruption. It is not easy to talk about but it is possible," he said.



Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF youths to protest against cartels

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Zanu-PF struggles to set up structures

1 hr ago | 96 Views

'Chamisa should drop Mnangagwa legitimacy issue'

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hawks work to derail dialogue

1 hr ago | 128 Views

'Ex-Zimbabwe white commercial farmers now destitute'

1 hr ago | 289 Views

Zimbabwe preacher honoured in USA

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Maimane lashes Mnangagwa for shunning Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Vodacom, MTN to be forced to reduce data prices

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Nelson Chamisa turns 42

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Bulawayo council to lease out revenue halls

9 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Teachers demand US$1 per week from learners

9 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Villagers bemoan Maitengwe road bad state

9 hrs ago | 645 Views

Rural girl achiever attains 14 points

9 hrs ago | 2375 Views

CID boss trial date set

9 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Bulawayo council in employment 'scam'

9 hrs ago | 2399 Views

Woman raped twice at same spot

9 hrs ago | 2963 Views

Fight for passengers, goods forces temporary closure of N1 Musina/Beitbridge highway

9 hrs ago | 1481 Views

July Moyo summoned over devolution funds chaos

9 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out 2020 projects

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Chiwenga, Marry saga in dramatic twist

10 hrs ago | 5949 Views

Mnangagwa told that churches are not his puppets

10 hrs ago | 1302 Views

War vets blast Mnangagwa's govt over sanctions

10 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Parliament petitioned over nurses recruitment

10 hrs ago | 367 Views

RBZ to liquidate exporters' forex

10 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Zimbabwe working on national trade and export policies

10 hrs ago | 67 Views

Unite and speak as one or perish

10 hrs ago | 230 Views

Citizens' cooperation key to curbing Zimra internal corruption

10 hrs ago | 111 Views

Why Afrika Revenge broke up

10 hrs ago | 330 Views

Town secretary suspended after arrest

10 hrs ago | 254 Views

Top civil servant dragged into military boss messy divorce

10 hrs ago | 595 Views

Silobela pays tribute to 11 Gukurahundi abductees

10 hrs ago | 267 Views

Theft of spares grounds refuse trucks

10 hrs ago | 109 Views

Property wrangle in new twist

10 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe-bound R7m seafood intercepted

10 hrs ago | 342 Views

Church leaders fall over each other in praise of Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 206 Views

Government avails only $15m for Matabeleland North roads

10 hrs ago | 233 Views

Family killed by fire to be buried today

10 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa commends church leaders' unity call

10 hrs ago | 63 Views

CAPS Pharmaceuticals reopen plant

10 hrs ago | 162 Views

Star Force's reign of terror . . . and the rise, decline of Bulawayo street gangs

10 hrs ago | 186 Views

Kariba water levels worsen, serious loadshedding to retun

10 hrs ago | 499 Views

Chiwenga threatens tough action against maShurugwi

10 hrs ago | 603 Views

Zacc probes GMB

10 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe Young Mighty Warriors through to the next round of World Cup Qualifiers

10 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe headed towards compulsory HIV testing?

10 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zimra to descend on forex tax evaders

10 hrs ago | 127 Views

Deconstructing Prof Mutambara's ahistorical narrative

10 hrs ago | 160 Views

WATCH: Chinotimba explains about his Zion Apostolic Church

10 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chiwenga declines glass of water at church service

10 hrs ago | 830 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days