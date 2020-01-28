Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe preacher honoured in USA

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MASVINGO-based young religious leader Onward Gibson Chironda, popularly known as Prophet O, became Zimbabwe's source of pride after he was recently honoured in Pensacola, Florida, in the United States of America.  

The charismatic 28-year-old preacher who is currently in the United States under the International Volunteers Exchange Programme organised by the US Department of State, was honoured for his immense contribution in community development in Zimbabwe.

Chironda was also honoured with an honorary citizen status of that country.

The programme, which ran from January 10 to 31 saw at least 22 young influential people from all over the world being selected for doing outstanding work that impacts their communities positively.

However, the programme focuses on sharing best practises about voluntary work and giving back to the community by young people.

"It's quite an honour to have received that recognition, l have done exceptionally well in my community but I believe the Biblical saying that a prophet is not honoured in his home town is quite true, the opposite is also true. The reception I got in the US gave me more strength not to stay there but come back to impact the community that l got the recognition for," Chironda told the Daily News on Sunday.

Chironda, who is the founder of New Creation Embassy Church,  has for the past few years been involved in paying school fees for less privileged learners as well as distributing sanitary wear and setting up business start-ups for young people, among other charity works.

However, while in the US, the young preacher who is closely linked to his United Kingdom-based mentor and spiritual father Uebert Angel also took time to launch his motivational book Too Late to Fail.

The book was launched in Harare in November last year and according to him it has sold more than 1 000 copies.

Chironda is a motivational speaker and the founder of My Age Zimbabwe Trust, a movement known for providing opportunities for young people to interact and take leadership positions at local, regional and international level.

He recently attracted attention after he shot some live video with controversial clergy Passion Java in Maryland where they had a meeting.

His first business venture was in 2018 called Exclusive Faith Investments which has interests in technology and real estate.

He started Greatness Kulture Hub which is aimed at providing help to individuals who are well-to-do but hard-pressed.

"Our world has so many people clamouring to be leaders but offering very little to no leadership. Leadership is about solution provision, not merely identifying and narrating what the problems are.

"We have enough people to tell us what the issues affecting Africa and indeed the globe are.  What the world wants are more people who are ready to step up, step out and step into situations as solution bearers," Chironda said.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF youths to protest against cartels

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Zanu-PF struggles to set up structures

1 hr ago | 80 Views

'Chamisa should drop Mnangagwa legitimacy issue'

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hawks work to derail dialogue

1 hr ago | 102 Views

'Ex-Zimbabwe white commercial farmers now destitute'

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Maimane lashes Mnangagwa for shunning Chamisa

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Vodacom, MTN to be forced to reduce data prices

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's Lewis Matutu to name & shame corrupt officials on Monday

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Nelson Chamisa turns 42

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Bulawayo council to lease out revenue halls

9 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Teachers demand US$1 per week from learners

9 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Villagers bemoan Maitengwe road bad state

9 hrs ago | 639 Views

Rural girl achiever attains 14 points

9 hrs ago | 2360 Views

CID boss trial date set

9 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Bulawayo council in employment 'scam'

9 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Woman raped twice at same spot

9 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Fight for passengers, goods forces temporary closure of N1 Musina/Beitbridge highway

9 hrs ago | 1467 Views

July Moyo summoned over devolution funds chaos

9 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out 2020 projects

9 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chiwenga, Marry saga in dramatic twist

9 hrs ago | 5885 Views

Mnangagwa told that churches are not his puppets

9 hrs ago | 1295 Views

War vets blast Mnangagwa's govt over sanctions

9 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Parliament petitioned over nurses recruitment

9 hrs ago | 366 Views

RBZ to liquidate exporters' forex

9 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe working on national trade and export policies

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

Unite and speak as one or perish

9 hrs ago | 230 Views

Citizens' cooperation key to curbing Zimra internal corruption

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

Why Afrika Revenge broke up

9 hrs ago | 329 Views

Town secretary suspended after arrest

9 hrs ago | 253 Views

Top civil servant dragged into military boss messy divorce

9 hrs ago | 585 Views

Silobela pays tribute to 11 Gukurahundi abductees

9 hrs ago | 266 Views

Theft of spares grounds refuse trucks

9 hrs ago | 109 Views

Property wrangle in new twist

9 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe-bound R7m seafood intercepted

9 hrs ago | 340 Views

Church leaders fall over each other in praise of Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 205 Views

Government avails only $15m for Matabeleland North roads

9 hrs ago | 231 Views

Family killed by fire to be buried today

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa commends church leaders' unity call

9 hrs ago | 63 Views

CAPS Pharmaceuticals reopen plant

9 hrs ago | 162 Views

Star Force's reign of terror . . . and the rise, decline of Bulawayo street gangs

9 hrs ago | 186 Views

Kariba water levels worsen, serious loadshedding to retun

9 hrs ago | 495 Views

Chiwenga threatens tough action against maShurugwi

9 hrs ago | 601 Views

Zacc probes GMB

10 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe Young Mighty Warriors through to the next round of World Cup Qualifiers

10 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe headed towards compulsory HIV testing?

10 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimra to descend on forex tax evaders

10 hrs ago | 125 Views

Deconstructing Prof Mutambara's ahistorical narrative

10 hrs ago | 160 Views

WATCH: Chinotimba explains about his Zion Apostolic Church

10 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chiwenga declines glass of water at church service

10 hrs ago | 795 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days