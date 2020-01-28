Zimbabwe preacher honoured in USA

News / National

by Staff reporter

MASVINGO-based young religious leader Onward Gibson Chironda, popularly known as Prophet O, became Zimbabwe's source of pride after he was recently honoured in Pensacola, Florida, in the United States of America.The charismatic 28-year-old preacher who is currently in the United States under the International Volunteers Exchange Programme organised by the US Department of State, was honoured for his immense contribution in community development in Zimbabwe.Chironda was also honoured with an honorary citizen status of that country.The programme, which ran from January 10 to 31 saw at least 22 young influential people from all over the world being selected for doing outstanding work that impacts their communities positively.However, the programme focuses on sharing best practises about voluntary work and giving back to the community by young people."It's quite an honour to have received that recognition, l have done exceptionally well in my community but I believe the Biblical saying that a prophet is not honoured in his home town is quite true, the opposite is also true. The reception I got in the US gave me more strength not to stay there but come back to impact the community that l got the recognition for," Chironda told the Daily News on Sunday.Chironda, who is the founder of New Creation Embassy Church, has for the past few years been involved in paying school fees for less privileged learners as well as distributing sanitary wear and setting up business start-ups for young people, among other charity works.However, while in the US, the young preacher who is closely linked to his United Kingdom-based mentor and spiritual father Uebert Angel also took time to launch his motivational book Too Late to Fail.The book was launched in Harare in November last year and according to him it has sold more than 1 000 copies.Chironda is a motivational speaker and the founder of My Age Zimbabwe Trust, a movement known for providing opportunities for young people to interact and take leadership positions at local, regional and international level.He recently attracted attention after he shot some live video with controversial clergy Passion Java in Maryland where they had a meeting.His first business venture was in 2018 called Exclusive Faith Investments which has interests in technology and real estate.He started Greatness Kulture Hub which is aimed at providing help to individuals who are well-to-do but hard-pressed."Our world has so many people clamouring to be leaders but offering very little to no leadership. Leadership is about solution provision, not merely identifying and narrating what the problems are."We have enough people to tell us what the issues affecting Africa and indeed the globe are. What the world wants are more people who are ready to step up, step out and step into situations as solution bearers," Chironda said.