'Chamisa should drop Mnangagwa legitimacy issue'

News / National

by Staff reporter

BISHOPS from the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Churches Council yesterday called on main opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to accept the July 2018 election results and let the country move forward.This comes as the defiant opposition leader has continuously questioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa's legitimacy, maintaining that the election was rigged by the ruling Zanu-PF.Speaking at the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Churches Council National Prayer Conference at the National Sports Stadium in Harare yesterday, Bishop Rodreck Makusha of Deeper Life Ministries claimed the opposition leader's refusal to assent to the election results was now stopping the country from moving forward."Kana wadyiwa chibvumawo nyika ienderere mberi hatizive mangwana kana uri mupenyu uchatongawo (Please accept defeat, perhaps tomorrow you will win, if you are still alive)," mocked Makusha.Family of God Church (Fog) Apostle Andrew Wutawunashe also waded into the matter, expressing solidarity with the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) — which Chamisa has refused to be part of, saying any meaningful dialogue should be between the main opposition and Zanu-PF."If we continue politicking we will not progress. Let's fully focus on vision 2030 and not on futile politicking disputes which feed no one," Wutawunashe said.This comes as other church groupings such as the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) have been calling for dialogue between Mnangagwa and Chamisa.Meanwhile, Mnangagwa promised the indigenous churches free land after they complained that they were left out in the land distribution."Mapa chichemo chekuti pakauya varungu vakarwisa madzitateguru edu, vakabva vapa makereke avakuya navo nzvimbo dzekuti vavake makereke avo."Saka mukukumbirawo kuti monodawo kuwana mukana wakadero kupiwawo pachena pekuti muvake makereke. (I have heard your grievance that when white people invaded Zimbabwe, they gave churches with foreign roots land and you as indigenous churches also want to be given land as well.)"Let me assure you that the responsible authorities will look into the matter with the urgency it deserves. I will instruct that all government entities and authorities should be able to allocate you land wherever you want to build your churches. We will give you free State land."Equally we have established institutions to deal with issues relating to women and people with disabilities, among others," he said.In attendance were bishops and representatives from indigenous churches across the country, notable among them from Prophetic Healing and Deliverance ministries (PHD), United Family International Church (UFIC), Zion Christian Church, Family of God, Mugodi and El Shaddai Ministries.