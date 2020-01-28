Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF struggles to set up structures

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU-PF is struggling to establish cells and branches in Harare province amid reports the exercise is being delayed by fears of infiltration by elements sympathetic to the G40 faction.

This comes as the ruling party provincial executive was dissolved by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in February last year to curb factionalism, which the Zanu-PF leadership blames for its failure to win urban constituencies.

Harare Provincial minister Oliver Chidawu, who was tasked with restructuring the party, said he could not comment as he was out of office, while Zone 2 district coordinating committee (DCC) chairman Godfrey Gomwe said the delay was a result of a multiplicity of factors.

"Over the years, cells normally take a very long time to set up primarily because they are established by volunteers who go door-to-door writing names of members.

"The volunteers are few, so it is not easy especially given that there are no resources allocated for them to do the exercise yet you realise that out of our 29 districts, we have so far completed 22, meaning seven are outstanding.

"The issue of the G40, yes, they will probably want to take advantage and we have to be vigilant, as some of them have gone underground," Gomwe said.

According to the initial timelines, the cell restructuring began in March last year under the supervisor of the then acting Harare chairperson Patrick Chinamasa and was supposed to  have been concluded by end of April the same year.

Insiders told the Daily News on Sunday that the major reason the restructuring is taking longer than envisaged is the fact that remnants for the decimated G40 still have control over Zanu-PF structures, especially in Harare South and they are allegedly sabotaging the exercise.

"It is probably Zone 2 that has made meaningful progress in terms of the cells because everywhere else, including here, it is chaos. Each time we go door-to-door to register members, they realise when they verify that the majority have links to the G40 in one way or the other and we are almost always forced to start again," said a Zone 4 official.

Gomwe said the process is going to be further delayed by procedural issues which dictate that after the cells are completed, the lists must be forwarded to national political commissar Victor Matemadanda for approval.

Interestingly, the DCCs were set up late last year despite the gaps that still exist regarding the lower structures that, apart from the cells also include wards and branches.

"That question as to how the DCCs came about without lower structures does not arise because the circular we received required that all card-carrying members from the dissolved wards, cells and branches were allowed to vote," Gomwe explained.

Before Chinamasa and Chidawu, Mnangagwa initially appointed his deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi to oversee the restructuring of Harare and Bulawayo as part of "an elaborate effort to breathe life in jurisdictions that have been dominated by opposition political formations in the past two decades".

Source - dailynews

