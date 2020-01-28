Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF youths to protest against cartels

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU-PF youths are expected to take to the streets tomorrow in protest over business "cartels" sabotaging the economy.

The ruling party's deputy youth league secretary, Lewis Matutu, told the Daily News on Sunday that some corrupt Zimbabweans fronting business cartels are benefiting from the suffering of the majority.

"We are having an all-youth stakeholders' meeting on Monday (tomorrow); this is about the young generation. We want to stop individuals who are sabotaging this economy.

"The issue is not about Zanu-PF but it's about us the young people of Zimbabwe. The meeting is going to be held at a neutral venue in Harare," said Matutu.

He said the business cartels were duping the country's leadership by pretending to support government initiatives.

"As young people, we are not going to watch as they destroy our future. It's enough and it must end now. The last and final message from here is that we are taking action to defend our future.

"I might be poor but I am very powerful in thought and spirit because I believe in the wishes and aspirations of the Zimbabwean people," added Matutu.
Zanu-PF youth league political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu said they were ready to fight economic saboteurs.

"Cartels must go and they will go. A few individuals can't manipulate the whole of Zimbabwe. We have suffered enough but not anymore.

"We will pay the price either for fighting the blood-sucking cartels or for smiling at them while they suffocate us. I choose to fight," Tsenengamu said.

This comes after recent revelations that a Zanu-PF commission of inquiry set up by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in August last year to investigate party bigwigs accused of corruption by the youth league, has not met at all to deal with the matter.

Mnangagwa directed all provinces to nominate central committee members to the 10-member commission following a decision by the Zanu-PF youth league to name and shame people accused of corruption in the country.

Zanu-PF politburo member Tshinga Dube, who is one of the members of the commission of inquiry, told our sister paper the Daily News last week that the group had not met since its appointment.

"We never sat as a committee, it's true. When the president appointed us, we were happy to take up the task but we needed some leadership. We didn't know who was to lead this group. We are waiting to hear from the president.

Source - dailynews

