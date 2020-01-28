Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Illegal forex fuel stations mushroom

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
There has been an increase in filling stations that are illegally selling fuel in foreign currency in Harare, despite the promulgation of laws which make the local currency the sole legal tender.

This has made it difficult for motorists to access fuel. Fuel is being sold in foreign currency for anything between US$1,25 per litre and US$1,50.

A litre of petrol fetches US$2 on the black market.

Statutory Instrument 212 of 2019 (Exchange Control (Exclusive Use of Zimbabwe Dollar for Domestic Transactions) Regulations, 2019) allows guests of the State only to buy petrol, diesel or other petroleum products in foreign currency, but only at designated outlets.

Last Friday, Energy and Power Development Deputy Minister Magna Mudyiwa said the sale of fuel in foreign currency was unlawful.

"It is only those few designated service stations that can sell in foreign currency. They exclusively sell to diplomats and guests of the State," she said.

"All other service stations doing that are violating the law and we shall, through the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA), enhance our surveillance system.

"It has to be clear to every trade, service stations included, that the Zimbabwe dollar is the only legal tender applicable in our economy except those who fall in the category I have made reference to."

The sale of fuel in foreign currency has drawn mixed feelings from consumers with some complaining that they were being ripped off, while those with access to foreign currency viewed it as a better option.

A survey showed that some filling stations, particularly those in outlying areas of the central business district (CBD) were selling fuel in foreign currency. Last year, the Government liberalised the importation of fuel and gave companies with free funds permission to import fuel for their own use.

The move was expected to augment supply gaps in the market. The envisaged beneficiaries of that policy were mining companies and those in the farming sector.

Deputy Minister Mudyiwa said the Government, through the central bank, was finalising the renewal of letters of credit.

"I have not heard enough briefing from my officials since I am out of office, but I know the challenge relates to the finalisation of the letters of credit, but what we need to emphasise as a ministry is that we have enough fuel in the country at Msasa and Mabvuku depots," she said.

Letters of credit are guaranteed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) that payment will be made in future, and oil firms are allowed to pay in local currency for fuel to be delivered.

They help reduce payment risks on international trade transactions, and with a letter of credit, a company's bank can guarantee payment to a seller if certain criteria are met. Most major oil companies like Total Zimbabwe, Engen, Petrotrade, Zuva Petroleum and Puma have adopted the use of these letters of credit to circumvent foreign currency shortages.

The letters of credit were most effective during the festive season when they helped with the disappearance of queues as fuel became readily available, albeit for the few days.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa to dump politics for rural home

5 mins ago | 25 Views

'Church must cast out demons haunting Zimbabwe'

5 mins ago | 13 Views

Chamisa says he is hard to please

6 mins ago | 19 Views

Bigwigs raiding gold claims

6 mins ago | 17 Views

Gloves off in Zanu-PF fights

7 mins ago | 21 Views

'Mnangagwa following Mugabe's playbook'

7 mins ago | 19 Views

Man kills cousin in fight over gold ore

52 mins ago | 122 Views

In Zimbabwe, medical care now a preserve for the rich

57 mins ago | 89 Views

Man brutally killed, body dumped in disused mine shaft

58 mins ago | 142 Views

Chamisa slammed for protests hypocrisy

58 mins ago | 182 Views

Maitengwe border exposed for corruption

58 mins ago | 137 Views

Lawyer sues Minister over squatters

59 mins ago | 82 Views

Cops threaten to shoot 10-year-old girl over bribe money

59 mins ago | 165 Views

Bulawayo Minister calls on teachers to shun planned demonstration

60 mins ago | 73 Views

Outcry over 'exorbitant' POS charges

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Form 5 places challenge after high O-Level pass rate

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Dynamos to tour South Africa

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe scales up maize imports from SA

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zanu-PF youths to protest against cartels

10 hrs ago | 2079 Views

Zanu-PF struggles to set up structures

10 hrs ago | 707 Views

'Chamisa should drop Mnangagwa legitimacy issue'

10 hrs ago | 978 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hawks work to derail dialogue

10 hrs ago | 1275 Views

'Ex-Zimbabwe white commercial farmers now destitute'

10 hrs ago | 2177 Views

Zimbabwe preacher honoured in USA

10 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Maimane lashes Mnangagwa for shunning Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Vodacom, MTN to be forced to reduce data prices

11 hrs ago | 571 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's Lewis Matutu to name & shame corrupt officials on Monday

11 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Nelson Chamisa turns 42

11 hrs ago | 469 Views

Bulawayo council to lease out revenue halls

17 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Teachers demand US$1 per week from learners

17 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Villagers bemoan Maitengwe road bad state

17 hrs ago | 715 Views

Rural girl achiever attains 14 points

17 hrs ago | 2960 Views

CID boss trial date set

17 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Bulawayo council in employment 'scam'

17 hrs ago | 3554 Views

Woman raped twice at same spot

17 hrs ago | 3312 Views

Fight for passengers, goods forces temporary closure of N1 Musina/Beitbridge highway

18 hrs ago | 1927 Views

July Moyo summoned over devolution funds chaos

18 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out 2020 projects

18 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chiwenga, Marry saga in dramatic twist

18 hrs ago | 7513 Views

Mnangagwa told that churches are not his puppets

18 hrs ago | 1666 Views

War vets blast Mnangagwa's govt over sanctions

18 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Parliament petitioned over nurses recruitment

18 hrs ago | 410 Views

RBZ to liquidate exporters' forex

18 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Zimbabwe working on national trade and export policies

18 hrs ago | 79 Views

Unite and speak as one or perish

18 hrs ago | 252 Views

Citizens' cooperation key to curbing Zimra internal corruption

18 hrs ago | 126 Views

Why Afrika Revenge broke up

18 hrs ago | 415 Views

Town secretary suspended after arrest

18 hrs ago | 315 Views

Top civil servant dragged into military boss messy divorce

18 hrs ago | 784 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days