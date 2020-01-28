Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dynamos to tour South Africa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
DYNAMOS are leaving nothing to chance as they seek to return to their competitive best in the 2020 season with the team set to tour South Africa for pre-season preparations.

The Glamour Boys are also expected to sign partnership deals with some top South African football clubs with the view of exchanging notes in the long run, during the same period.

DeMbare have of late been dormant with their performance in the 2019 season making a mockery of a team of their pedigree.

After surviving real relegation threats to finish ninth last season, Dynamos look very much determined to return to the top again.

 They have so far signed 14 players, prompting the team to arrange periodic camps in local resorts for ideal orientation to the team's principles and their general bonding. And the team is scheduled to tour South Africa where they are billed to play high-profile friendly matches with both top-flight and lower division clubs from that country.

Team spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo, yesterday told The Herald that they will continue with their occasional domestic camps as part of the club's thrust to promote sports tourism, cement relations and general orientation to the Dynamos philosophy.

He said plans were at an advanced stage for the Harare giants to tour South Africa as well as other countries within the region before the 2020 season commences.

The Premiership term is expected to kick-off mid-next month.

"We are a club that should be setting examples. We are saying the way we played in 2019 was not acceptable to our brand. We are following the technical team's recommendations that is why we have signed all those players. We work together very well and as a team. We are well geared for the 2020 season where we will be back at our best.

"We are holding several camps in the country's resorts and next week we will continue with those bonding camps in Shamva. Of course, we will tour several countries in the region including South Africa this pre-season," said Farawo.

"Plans for the team to go to South Africa for a pre-season camp where we will play practice matches against both top-flight and lower division teams in that country are advanced."

Farawo said the Glamour Boys will sign partnership agreements with some of the region's big teams which will see the country's biggest and most successful team exchanging notes and personnel with those clubs.

"The idea is to make Dynamos a big entity. So we are strategising on how we will go about it. There are teams in the region, including of course in South Africa, which we are talking to at the moment.

"We will partner some and twin with others. Football needs modern strategies and that is one of the ways to go. "We believe our brand is big and by partnering other big brands in the region, we will make it even bigger.

"Of course, we will eventually make better engagements with other teams in leagues across the globe. But we have to start within our Southern Africa region."

DeMbare have been one of the most active teams in the transfer market this off-season bringing several big name players at their outfit.

They have brought back defender Partson Jaure from Manica Diamonds, signed Byron Madzokere from Yadah Stars as well as Young Warriors midfielder Juan Mutudza who they have taken on a year's loan from Herentals.

Steven Appiah, Tinotenda Chiunye, Nkosi Mhlanga, Tanaka Chidhobha, Lennox Mutsetse, David Temwanjira and Barnabas Mushunje are some of those who will be donning the famous blue and white shirt this coming season. However, Dynamos have lost chief striker Evans Katema to Zambian giants Zanaco and are in search of a reliable goalscorer.

They have since roped in the 2019 Central Region Division One top goal scorer Takunda Mawarire who was with ZPC Munyati. Dynamos were last season supposed to tour Malawi as part of their pre-season preparations but the deadly Cyclone Idai that wreaked havoc in Southern Africa put paid to those plans.

The Glamour Boys have failed to finish the Premiership marathon in the top-two for the past two consecutive seasons for the first time since 2007.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa to dump politics for rural home

5 mins ago | 25 Views

'Church must cast out demons haunting Zimbabwe'

5 mins ago | 13 Views

Chamisa says he is hard to please

6 mins ago | 19 Views

Bigwigs raiding gold claims

6 mins ago | 17 Views

Gloves off in Zanu-PF fights

7 mins ago | 20 Views

'Mnangagwa following Mugabe's playbook'

7 mins ago | 19 Views

Man kills cousin in fight over gold ore

52 mins ago | 122 Views

In Zimbabwe, medical care now a preserve for the rich

57 mins ago | 89 Views

Man brutally killed, body dumped in disused mine shaft

58 mins ago | 142 Views

Chamisa slammed for protests hypocrisy

58 mins ago | 182 Views

Maitengwe border exposed for corruption

58 mins ago | 137 Views

Lawyer sues Minister over squatters

59 mins ago | 82 Views

Cops threaten to shoot 10-year-old girl over bribe money

59 mins ago | 165 Views

Bulawayo Minister calls on teachers to shun planned demonstration

60 mins ago | 73 Views

Outcry over 'exorbitant' POS charges

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Form 5 places challenge after high O-Level pass rate

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe scales up maize imports from SA

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Illegal forex fuel stations mushroom

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Zanu-PF youths to protest against cartels

10 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Zanu-PF struggles to set up structures

10 hrs ago | 707 Views

'Chamisa should drop Mnangagwa legitimacy issue'

10 hrs ago | 978 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hawks work to derail dialogue

10 hrs ago | 1275 Views

'Ex-Zimbabwe white commercial farmers now destitute'

10 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Zimbabwe preacher honoured in USA

10 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Maimane lashes Mnangagwa for shunning Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Vodacom, MTN to be forced to reduce data prices

11 hrs ago | 571 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's Lewis Matutu to name & shame corrupt officials on Monday

11 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Nelson Chamisa turns 42

11 hrs ago | 469 Views

Bulawayo council to lease out revenue halls

17 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Teachers demand US$1 per week from learners

17 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Villagers bemoan Maitengwe road bad state

17 hrs ago | 715 Views

Rural girl achiever attains 14 points

17 hrs ago | 2960 Views

CID boss trial date set

17 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Bulawayo council in employment 'scam'

17 hrs ago | 3554 Views

Woman raped twice at same spot

17 hrs ago | 3312 Views

Fight for passengers, goods forces temporary closure of N1 Musina/Beitbridge highway

18 hrs ago | 1927 Views

July Moyo summoned over devolution funds chaos

18 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out 2020 projects

18 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chiwenga, Marry saga in dramatic twist

18 hrs ago | 7513 Views

Mnangagwa told that churches are not his puppets

18 hrs ago | 1666 Views

War vets blast Mnangagwa's govt over sanctions

18 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Parliament petitioned over nurses recruitment

18 hrs ago | 410 Views

RBZ to liquidate exporters' forex

18 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Zimbabwe working on national trade and export policies

18 hrs ago | 79 Views

Unite and speak as one or perish

18 hrs ago | 252 Views

Citizens' cooperation key to curbing Zimra internal corruption

18 hrs ago | 126 Views

Why Afrika Revenge broke up

18 hrs ago | 415 Views

Town secretary suspended after arrest

18 hrs ago | 315 Views

Top civil servant dragged into military boss messy divorce

18 hrs ago | 784 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days