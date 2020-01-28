Dynamos to tour South Africa

News / National

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS are leaving nothing to chance as they seek to return to their competitive best in the 2020 season with the team set to tour South Africa for pre-season preparations.The Glamour Boys are also expected to sign partnership deals with some top South African football clubs with the view of exchanging notes in the long run, during the same period.DeMbare have of late been dormant with their performance in the 2019 season making a mockery of a team of their pedigree.After surviving real relegation threats to finish ninth last season, Dynamos look very much determined to return to the top again.They have so far signed 14 players, prompting the team to arrange periodic camps in local resorts for ideal orientation to the team's principles and their general bonding. And the team is scheduled to tour South Africa where they are billed to play high-profile friendly matches with both top-flight and lower division clubs from that country.Team spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo, yesterday told The Herald that they will continue with their occasional domestic camps as part of the club's thrust to promote sports tourism, cement relations and general orientation to the Dynamos philosophy.He said plans were at an advanced stage for the Harare giants to tour South Africa as well as other countries within the region before the 2020 season commences.The Premiership term is expected to kick-off mid-next month."We are a club that should be setting examples. We are saying the way we played in 2019 was not acceptable to our brand. We are following the technical team's recommendations that is why we have signed all those players. We work together very well and as a team. We are well geared for the 2020 season where we will be back at our best."We are holding several camps in the country's resorts and next week we will continue with those bonding camps in Shamva. Of course, we will tour several countries in the region including South Africa this pre-season," said Farawo."Plans for the team to go to South Africa for a pre-season camp where we will play practice matches against both top-flight and lower division teams in that country are advanced."Farawo said the Glamour Boys will sign partnership agreements with some of the region's big teams which will see the country's biggest and most successful team exchanging notes and personnel with those clubs."The idea is to make Dynamos a big entity. So we are strategising on how we will go about it. There are teams in the region, including of course in South Africa, which we are talking to at the moment."We will partner some and twin with others. Football needs modern strategies and that is one of the ways to go. "We believe our brand is big and by partnering other big brands in the region, we will make it even bigger."Of course, we will eventually make better engagements with other teams in leagues across the globe. But we have to start within our Southern Africa region."DeMbare have been one of the most active teams in the transfer market this off-season bringing several big name players at their outfit.They have brought back defender Partson Jaure from Manica Diamonds, signed Byron Madzokere from Yadah Stars as well as Young Warriors midfielder Juan Mutudza who they have taken on a year's loan from Herentals.Steven Appiah, Tinotenda Chiunye, Nkosi Mhlanga, Tanaka Chidhobha, Lennox Mutsetse, David Temwanjira and Barnabas Mushunje are some of those who will be donning the famous blue and white shirt this coming season. However, Dynamos have lost chief striker Evans Katema to Zambian giants Zanaco and are in search of a reliable goalscorer.They have since roped in the 2019 Central Region Division One top goal scorer Takunda Mawarire who was with ZPC Munyati. Dynamos were last season supposed to tour Malawi as part of their pre-season preparations but the deadly Cyclone Idai that wreaked havoc in Southern Africa put paid to those plans.The Glamour Boys have failed to finish the Premiership marathon in the top-two for the past two consecutive seasons for the first time since 2007.