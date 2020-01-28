Latest News Editor's Choice


Maitengwe border exposed for corruption

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
THE Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dingumuzi Phuthi, has called on relevant authorities to deal with corruption at Maitengwe Border Post that has reached worrying levels.  

Addressing villagers at Maitengwe in Bulilima district after touring the Maitengwe Border Post on Friday, Deputy Minister Phuthi said as the new dispensation is working flat out to deal with graft, members of the public should assist with information of any corruption activities especially at border posts.

The meeting came after complaints from Maitengwe and Bambadzi travellers who got a raw deal at the entry point.

"In December we received tip offs where some of the travellers were made to fork out 100 rand for them to pass through the border as they entered coming from the Botswana side.

"This should end as the new Government has hit the ground running in ensuring that corruption activities are curbed and the economy of our country blooms. The border post is contributing its part to the revival of the economy and if this goes unaddressed it will grow to an uncontrollable level," said Deputy Minister Phuthi.

The border post recorded 8 419 people who passed through the facility in December and 5 508 people who crossed the border in January. Deputy Minister Phuthi implored the border post officials to follow procedures in clearing travellers.

"Complaints have come in that during the festive season a number of travellers' goods were being searched twice which I believe is not what should be happening.

"As Government workers what kind of message are you sending out there to the visitors coming into the country. This should stop immediately," said Deputy Minister Phuthi.

A senior police officer based in Plumtree who cannot be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media said travellers' goods are searched once by all relevant border officials present at a search bay and are not subject for searching at the checkout point.

Phuthi, who is also the Zanu-PF Bulilima West legislator, urged villagers to work with the Government in ensuring that Vision 2030 is achieved.

"Vision 2030 can only be achieved if we put our differences aside and get the ball rolling by working closely together as a nation.

"Reporting corruption activities should be of paramount importance to each and every Zimbabwean as we follow in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's footsteps of wanting to clean the country and revive the economy," said Deputy Minister Phuthi.

He also called on the business community to desist from charging their goods in foreign currency as the country has one legal currency, the Zimbabwean dollar.

Source - chronicle

