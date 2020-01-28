Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

In Zimbabwe, medical care now a preserve for the rich

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
AN elderly man ambles into a pharmacy in the capital city, Harare, lamely holding a prescription for drugs, which he presents to a pharmacist.

He is told the cost of the medication - a cool US$10 or, alternatively, $245 - and slowly shakes his head.

"What if I buy for just one week?" The man asks, calculating the money he had, but the pharmacist stresses that they can only dispense the full allocation of the drugs.

The man slowly shakes his wizened head and walks out of the pharmacy. It is a heart-breaking sight.

This has become a common sight in the country as the cost of medication — and healthcare in general — continues to spiral out of control, with even those on medical aid forced to downgrade their packages to ensure that the medical cover does not swallow their entire salaries.

The pricing of drugs continues to cause a huge headache for many patients who are forced to pay mostly in US dollars as the bond equivalent is way beyond the reach of many and is often pegged way above the official interbank and parallel market rates to discourage clients from using the local currency.

This is despite the fact that many people earn their salaries in local currency — whose introduction after nearly 10 years of officially using the US dollar — has caused significant instability in the economy and seen prices of both medical consumables and other basic goods shooting through the roof.

Speaking to NewsDay Weekender on the pricing of drugs, Kuda Chapfika of the Pharmaceutical Wholesalers Association said there was too much instability and speculation in the market.

"Currently, there is a lot of instability in terms of pricing due to the fluctuating rates prevailing in the economy," he said.

Chapfika also noted that the speculation was fuelling the glaring pricing disparities but admitted that wholesalers were forced to price their products in such a way that they would hedge themselves against losses as they were not accessing any foreign currency.

"Some players are being forced to speculate more than others in their pricing, hence the reported price disparities," he said.

A snap survey by this paper revealed that the prices of the majority of medical drugs on demand were exorbitant, with a week's supply of simple painkillers ranging from $100 to $120. In some pharmacies, however, the painkillers are going for US$1.

For common cough syrups, one would need to part with an average of US$10, which is an equivalent of $200 in local currency.

Those with chronic afflictions are the worst affected as they have to take their medication everyday, with most having to pay over US$30 for a month's supply of a single drug, with epileptic drugs like phenobarbitone costing an average of US$9.

Pricing of drugs has remained one of the most contentious and in the absence of a proper regulatory mechanism, some pharmacists have been accused of wantonly putting higher mark-ups on drugs.

There have been reports that businesspeople with exclusive dealership on drugs were making profit margins of over 300% due to the relaxed pricing regulations for medicines in the country.

The scenario has been worsened by the situation in public hospitals which previously catered for many people at a lower price.

Patients have been accessing private medical care including pharmacies during the standoff between government and the doctors who are now slowly going back to work.

Many pensioners, who constitute the majority of patients stalked by terminal illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes, and in some cases HIV, have been hit the hardest by the increased cost of medical care and health products and consumables.

A Harare-based doctor who declined to be named citing professional reasons, said once the cost of medicines shot up, the next thing was default for those whose pockets are not deep enough to continue pumping out money for drugs.

"If people cannot afford medication, the next thing is default. If they default, then there are complications, especially from hypertension and diabetes, which lead to things like strokes, kidney failure, heart failure and blindness," he said.

Social commentator, Robert Mhishi, said it was possible that many such patients could end up dying quietly as there had no recourse anywhere, and there could be a silent genocide going on in the country.

"Quite clearly, medical care has become a preserve for the rich," he observed. "But the majority of those requiring constant healthcare are the elderly, many of whose pensions are nothing to write home about."

He said those under medical cover were not safe given the spiralling cost of medical care and drugs, which has seen a number of clients downgrading their packages.

Earlier this month, one of the biggest healthcare funders in the country, CIMAS Medical Aid, increased its tariffs and introduced new inflation-proof packages to hedge well-heeled clients against the shocks of high medical costs.

In a statement issued in November last year, CIMAS managing director Martin Mushambadope indicated that their standard packages of private hospital, general and basicare would require co-payments.

"We have maintained three standard packages as part of our product offering. Please note that these packages will require co-payments at most healthcare facilities and these co-payments could be significant in some cases," he said.

For those under the new packages — Healthguard Deluxe, Healthguard Essential and Healthguard Classic — will have wider treatment options without fretting too much.

Specialist physicians are now charging between US$30 and US$50 for consultation as top up for clients on medical aid.

Prohibitive costs of pharmaceutical products in Zimbabwe are pushing many individuals to source their medications from neighbouring countries such as South Africa where they are cheaper.

Although the government has been courting India for the provision of affordable drugs, medical doctors who spoke to NewsDay Weekender said it was imperative for the authorities to invest in its own public health system.

"We get most of our medication from India. So it is a good move to engage Indian companies. However, there is need for foreign currency to buy medicines from India. I am not sure if the government has enough foreign currency to meet that demand. We have our local companies that are struggling. Maybe government should also try to resuscitate these local pharmaceutical manufacturers," said one local doctor.

"The government should also make sure that public hospitals are well-funded and equipped. Health services can then be offered to everyone at subsidised prices."

For now, however, the majority of those battling chronic illnesses in particular, would be scratching their heads on how to ensure that they would not be forced to default by circumstances beyond their control.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa to dump politics for rural home

9 mins ago | 51 Views

'Church must cast out demons haunting Zimbabwe'

10 mins ago | 20 Views

Chamisa says he is hard to please

10 mins ago | 27 Views

Bigwigs raiding gold claims

11 mins ago | 28 Views

Gloves off in Zanu-PF fights

11 mins ago | 37 Views

'Mnangagwa following Mugabe's playbook'

12 mins ago | 27 Views

Man kills cousin in fight over gold ore

57 mins ago | 134 Views

Man brutally killed, body dumped in disused mine shaft

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Chamisa slammed for protests hypocrisy

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Maitengwe border exposed for corruption

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Lawyer sues Minister over squatters

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Cops threaten to shoot 10-year-old girl over bribe money

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Cops threaten to shoot 10-year-old girl over bribe money

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Bulawayo Minister calls on teachers to shun planned demonstration

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Outcry over 'exorbitant' POS charges

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Form 5 places challenge after high O-Level pass rate

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Dynamos to tour South Africa

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe scales up maize imports from SA

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Illegal forex fuel stations mushroom

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF youths to protest against cartels

10 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Zanu-PF struggles to set up structures

10 hrs ago | 713 Views

'Chamisa should drop Mnangagwa legitimacy issue'

10 hrs ago | 989 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hawks work to derail dialogue

10 hrs ago | 1298 Views

'Ex-Zimbabwe white commercial farmers now destitute'

10 hrs ago | 2199 Views

Zimbabwe preacher honoured in USA

10 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Maimane lashes Mnangagwa for shunning Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Vodacom, MTN to be forced to reduce data prices

11 hrs ago | 574 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's Lewis Matutu to name & shame corrupt officials on Monday

11 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Nelson Chamisa turns 42

11 hrs ago | 475 Views

Bulawayo council to lease out revenue halls

17 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Teachers demand US$1 per week from learners

17 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Villagers bemoan Maitengwe road bad state

17 hrs ago | 715 Views

Rural girl achiever attains 14 points

17 hrs ago | 2967 Views

CID boss trial date set

17 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Bulawayo council in employment 'scam'

17 hrs ago | 3571 Views

Woman raped twice at same spot

17 hrs ago | 3318 Views

Fight for passengers, goods forces temporary closure of N1 Musina/Beitbridge highway

18 hrs ago | 1935 Views

July Moyo summoned over devolution funds chaos

18 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out 2020 projects

18 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chiwenga, Marry saga in dramatic twist

18 hrs ago | 7554 Views

Mnangagwa told that churches are not his puppets

18 hrs ago | 1669 Views

War vets blast Mnangagwa's govt over sanctions

18 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Parliament petitioned over nurses recruitment

18 hrs ago | 412 Views

RBZ to liquidate exporters' forex

18 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Zimbabwe working on national trade and export policies

18 hrs ago | 80 Views

Unite and speak as one or perish

18 hrs ago | 253 Views

Citizens' cooperation key to curbing Zimra internal corruption

18 hrs ago | 126 Views

Why Afrika Revenge broke up

18 hrs ago | 416 Views

Town secretary suspended after arrest

18 hrs ago | 315 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days