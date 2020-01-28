Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man kills cousin in fight over gold ore

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BULAWAYO High Court judge, Justice Martin Makonese, has sentenced a gold panner to 18 years in prison for stabbing his cousin twice on the chest with a knife in a fight over gold ore at Arizona 74 Mine, Matobo in Gweru.

Passmore Musanika (28) of Nemangwe Village, Gokwe South, appeared before Justice Makonese who is sitting at the Gweru High Court Circuit, facing one count of murder.

Musanika pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was however, convicted of murder with actual intent after a full trial and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Justice Makonese said Musanika deserved a lengthy prison stay but had been in custody since his arrest in August 2018 as the key State witnesses were not being found.

"There has been a surge in murders in the mining communities and it is the courts' duty to pass lengthy custodial sentences to deter would be offenders," he said.

Prosecutor Mr Mirirai Shumba told the court that the now deceased Jaison (34), was Passmore's cousin who also stayed in the same village as the accused.

On August 27, 2018 at around 4PM at Arizona 74 Mine, Matobo, Gweru, Mr Shumba said, Jaison was in the company of his cousin Hardlife on their way to the shops.

The court heard that the accused person approached Jaison and accused him of having stolen his gold ore.

Mr Shumba said a misunderstanding then ensued between the two.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa to dump politics for rural home

14 mins ago | 93 Views

'Church must cast out demons haunting Zimbabwe'

15 mins ago | 28 Views

Chamisa says he is hard to please

15 mins ago | 38 Views

Bigwigs raiding gold claims

16 mins ago | 44 Views

Gloves off in Zanu-PF fights

16 mins ago | 71 Views

'Mnangagwa following Mugabe's playbook'

17 mins ago | 41 Views

In Zimbabwe, medical care now a preserve for the rich

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Man brutally killed, body dumped in disused mine shaft

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Chamisa slammed for protests hypocrisy

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Maitengwe border exposed for corruption

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Lawyer sues Minister over squatters

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Cops threaten to shoot 10-year-old girl over bribe money

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Bulawayo Minister calls on teachers to shun planned demonstration

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Outcry over 'exorbitant' POS charges

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Form 5 places challenge after high O-Level pass rate

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Dynamos to tour South Africa

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe scales up maize imports from SA

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Illegal forex fuel stations mushroom

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Zanu-PF youths to protest against cartels

10 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Zanu-PF struggles to set up structures

10 hrs ago | 717 Views

'Chamisa should drop Mnangagwa legitimacy issue'

10 hrs ago | 998 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hawks work to derail dialogue

10 hrs ago | 1324 Views

'Ex-Zimbabwe white commercial farmers now destitute'

10 hrs ago | 2224 Views

Zimbabwe preacher honoured in USA

10 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Maimane lashes Mnangagwa for shunning Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1731 Views

Vodacom, MTN to be forced to reduce data prices

11 hrs ago | 580 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's Lewis Matutu to name & shame corrupt officials on Monday

11 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Nelson Chamisa turns 42

11 hrs ago | 478 Views

Bulawayo council to lease out revenue halls

17 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Teachers demand US$1 per week from learners

17 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Villagers bemoan Maitengwe road bad state

17 hrs ago | 718 Views

Rural girl achiever attains 14 points

17 hrs ago | 2981 Views

CID boss trial date set

17 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Bulawayo council in employment 'scam'

17 hrs ago | 3588 Views

Woman raped twice at same spot

17 hrs ago | 3331 Views

Fight for passengers, goods forces temporary closure of N1 Musina/Beitbridge highway

18 hrs ago | 1949 Views

July Moyo summoned over devolution funds chaos

18 hrs ago | 619 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out 2020 projects

18 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chiwenga, Marry saga in dramatic twist

18 hrs ago | 7604 Views

Mnangagwa told that churches are not his puppets

18 hrs ago | 1675 Views

War vets blast Mnangagwa's govt over sanctions

18 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Parliament petitioned over nurses recruitment

18 hrs ago | 412 Views

RBZ to liquidate exporters' forex

18 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Zimbabwe working on national trade and export policies

18 hrs ago | 80 Views

Unite and speak as one or perish

18 hrs ago | 253 Views

Citizens' cooperation key to curbing Zimra internal corruption

18 hrs ago | 126 Views

Why Afrika Revenge broke up

18 hrs ago | 418 Views

Town secretary suspended after arrest

18 hrs ago | 315 Views

Top civil servant dragged into military boss messy divorce

18 hrs ago | 790 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days