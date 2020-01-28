Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bigwigs raiding gold claims

by Staff reporter
16 secs ago
Small-scale miners in Manicaland province are up in arms against the Mines ministry over double allocation of gold claims which, they say, has led to disputes among miners.

Lovemore Kasha, Manicaland Miners' Association chairperson said corruption had reached alarming levels in the Mines Industry.

Meanwhile, the High Court has ordered top Zanu-PF official and former Mbizo Constituency MP Vongaishe Mupereri to leave a mine belonging to three gold miners in Kadoma.

The order handed down by High Court judge Jester Charewa on Wednesday comes after Calvin and Estearn Mutema and Gift Chakupa filed an application seeking an interdict against Mupereri and Gladys Chivere.

"On September 5, 2019, we obtained a certificate from the ministry of Mines  to mine gold at Etna XY5 situated on Inesdale Estate, Kadoma … The problem we are now facing is that the respondents (Mupereri and Chivere) are now disturbing our operations and they even unlawfully evicted us from the claim we are legally mining," the trio said.

The three said the court must give an order interdicting Mupereri and Chivere from interfering with their operations and should be sent to jail for contempt of court if they breach the directive.

"We reported the matter to the relevant authorities but we are not comfortable with that, hence approaching this honourable court for recourse which we believe is executable.

"We want an order which will stop the respondents from interfering with our operations and possibly move away from our claim because we are the registered owners of that claim," the three said.

They further told the court that Mupereri and his accomplice acted unlawfully because they do not have any documents proving them to be the owners of the mine.

"We understand that if they are interdicted from disturbing our operations, we will immensely operate and benefit from the gold reef thereby contributing to the economy of this country," they said.

A letter dated September 10, 2019, which is part of the court annexures, from the Mashonaland West provincial mining director to Kadoma police indicated the trio as the bona fide owners of the mine.

"This office is in  receipt of the … complaint from Calvin Mutema of Royalion Mining Syndicate, in which he alleges to have been evicted by members of your office from Etna XY5 Mine …The complainant alleges that members of your office indicated that the area belongs to someone else.

Please be advised that Royalion Mining Syndicate, whose members are Calvin Mutema, Estearn Mutema and Gift Chakupa, is the registered holder of Etna XY5 located in Inesdale Farm," reads part of the letter.

Mupereri and Chivere did not respond to the application, leading to the matter being set down for hearing on Wednesday on the unopposed roll.

Source - dailynews - Newsday

