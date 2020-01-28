Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa says he is hard to please

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who turned 42 yesterday, has said he wants to lead Zimbabwe before retiring from public life and politics.

In his birthday message yesterday Chamisa, who will only serve two terms as MDC leader, said he had a dream of carrying the country out of poverty.

Commenting on the occasion of his turning 42 years on Sunday, Chamisa described himself glowingly as a perfectionist who was very difficult to please.

The main opposition leader said in a statement that he has begun building a foundation, The Nelson Chamisa Foundation and was also writing books.

"But I have a confession to make," he said.

"I am a perfectionist. I'm difficult to please. I even hardly please and satisfy myself.

"I keep trying to be better. Excellence is my goal. I carry this infinite craving for knowledge and insatiable curiosity for wisdom.

"I love learning and books. I cherish knowledge, information and education. I love the Bible and the word of God. I love peace and bringing people together. I love gathering rather than scattering. I cherish uniting."

The MDC leader said for the next decade, he hopes to serve this country and thereafter focus on leadership coaching and youth mentoring.

"For the next decade, God willing, I hope to be serving my country and the wonderful people of God in Zimbabwe before finally exiting national duty and the public space," he said.

"Thereafter, I settle to focus on leadership coaching and youth mentoring, philanthropy and winning souls for the Kingdom. I believe leaders must lead and leave. Leaders must leave and live.

"I have already begun building a foundation, the The Nelson Chamisa Foundation and writing books. I have written four books yet to be published and released.

"My rural home in Gutu shall be my retirement home. Where I was born, there I shall retire and there I shall finally rest. We must all do our best then rest. I must retire before I tire and get tired."

Chamisa has been Member of Parliament and a Cabinet Minister in the disbanded inclusive government between 2009 to 2013.

"I have served in the three arms of the State. I have served my country to the best of my ability in the legislature, executive and the judiciary.

"I have also served internationally through representing Zimbabwe in the ACP-EU in Brussels, Belgium. I thank God's Grace in all this."

