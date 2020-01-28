'Church must cast out demons haunting Zimbabwe'

News / National

by newzimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has pleaded with indigenous interdenominational church leaders to fight 'demons' haunting Zimbabwe, which have seen its economy on a free fall.Speaking at the National Day of Prayer at the Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC) at the National Sports Stadium in Harare Saturday, Mnangagwa told the churches gathered it was critical for them to pray for Zimbabwe and cast out demons."We continuously depend on the church for the spiritual guidance, shaping and moulding of individuals and societal moral values," he said."I urge churches to continue fasting and interceding for us in leadership as well as for the realisation of our national vision. God does not give nations bad plans. God gives us good plans to prosper as a country but we need to pray to God for that blessing."Through your prayers, fight spiritual wars which our mortal bodies cannot fight. We ask you, churches and the leaders, we ask you to fight those wars spiritually in our country so that we are healed as a country."Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to refrain from committing sin, bad ways and went on to read and quote Bible verse."2 Chronicles verse 7-14. 'If my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves; and pray and seek my face; and run away from their wicked ways then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.'"The event was attended by over 15 000 people.