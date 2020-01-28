Chamisa to dump politics for rural home

News / National

by newzimbabwe

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has revealed his plans to dump active politics after 10 more years in the game to focus on writing books and running a foundation.Commenting on the occasion of his turning 42 years on Sunday, Chamisa described himself glowingly as a perfectionist who was very difficult to please.The main opposition leader said in a statement that he has begun building a foundation, The Nelson Chamisa Foundation and was also writing books."But I have a confession to make," he said."I am a perfectionist. I'm difficult to please. I even hardly please and satisfy myself."I keep trying to be better. Excellence is my goal. I carry this infinite craving for knowledge and insatiable curiosity for wisdom."I love learning and books. I cherish knowledge, information and education. I love the Bible and the word of God. I love peace and bringing people together. I love gathering rather than scattering. I cherish uniting."The MDC leader said for the next decade, he hopes to serve this country and thereafter focus on leadership coaching and youth mentoring."For the next decade, God willing, I hope to be serving my country and the wonderful people of God in Zimbabwe before finally exiting national duty and the public space," he said."Thereafter, I settle to focus on leadership coaching and youth mentoring, philanthropy and winning souls for the Kingdom. I believe leaders must lead and leave. Leaders must leave and live."I have already begun building a foundation, the The Nelson Chamisa Foundation and writing books. I have written four books yet to be published and released."My rural home in Gutu shall be my retirement home. Where I was born, there I shall retire and there I shall finally rest. We must all do our best then rest. I must retire before I tire and get tired."Chamisa has been Member of Parliament and a Cabinet Minister in the disbanded inclusive government between 2009 to 2013."I have served in the three arms of the State. I have served my country to the best of my ability in the legislature, executive and the judiciary."I have also served internationally through representing Zimbabwe in the ACP-EU in Brussels, Belgium. I thank God's Grace in all this."