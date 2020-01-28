Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

3 injured in a gas explosion

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Three people were injured after a gas explosion at-PFungwadzakanaka shops in Chinhoyi on Friday last week.

One of the injured, Tony Chimanga, has since been transferred from Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.

Sithembile Veremu, who sustained injuries during the explosion, told NewsDay yesterday that she came out of a nearby bar and saw gas leaking from a cylinder.

She said she then warned people to move away from the stand, but an open fire from a nearby kitchen ignited the canisters.

"As I was coming out from the bar, I saw gas coming out from one of the gas bottles and called people inside the bar to come out and immediately, I saw a big flame. My clothes caught fire. I extinguished the flames by rolling myself on the ground," she said.

Two vehicles that were near the gas stand were pushed to safety.

Commenting on why council awarded gas business licences at shops near residential areas, Chinhoyi town clerk Maxwell Kaitano said: "Those operating gas businesses should adhere to the rules that must be observed when filling small clients gas containers. Closeness to residential areas is not an issue, but safety is paramount."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa wants to lead Zimbabwe before he retires

1 hr ago | 454 Views

War vets demand separation from collaborators

1 hr ago | 422 Views

Delta sued over ex-employee's shares, drinkage vouchers

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Young Women in Mazowe call for vital participation in devolution

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

'We gave it our all at the Cricket World Cup'

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Politically inactive asylum-seeker says he will be killed if forced to return to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Villager jailed nine years for stealing beast

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Love for meat lands sisters in the dock

3 hrs ago | 796 Views

Fake cops nabbed

3 hrs ago | 572 Views

They preach love yet practice hate

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

Pressure mounts for reforms in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 514 Views

Chamisa to dump politics for rural home

3 hrs ago | 2616 Views

'Church must cast out demons haunting Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 672 Views

Chamisa says he is hard to please

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

Bigwigs raiding gold claims

3 hrs ago | 454 Views

Gloves off in Zanu-PF fights

3 hrs ago | 1542 Views

'Mnangagwa following Mugabe's playbook'

3 hrs ago | 741 Views

Man kills cousin in fight over gold ore

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

In Zimbabwe, medical care now a preserve for the rich

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Man brutally killed, body dumped in disused mine shaft

4 hrs ago | 410 Views

Chamisa slammed for protests hypocrisy

4 hrs ago | 782 Views

Maitengwe border exposed for corruption

4 hrs ago | 589 Views

Lawyer sues Minister over squatters

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Cops threaten to shoot 10-year-old girl over bribe money

4 hrs ago | 602 Views

Bulawayo Minister calls on teachers to shun planned demonstration

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

Outcry over 'exorbitant' POS charges

4 hrs ago | 575 Views

Form 5 places challenge after high O-Level pass rate

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Dynamos to tour South Africa

4 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zimbabwe scales up maize imports from SA

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Illegal forex fuel stations mushroom

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zanu-PF youths to protest against cartels

13 hrs ago | 2611 Views

Zanu-PF struggles to set up structures

13 hrs ago | 884 Views

'Chamisa should drop Mnangagwa legitimacy issue'

13 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hawks work to derail dialogue

13 hrs ago | 1954 Views

'Ex-Zimbabwe white commercial farmers now destitute'

13 hrs ago | 2863 Views

Zimbabwe preacher honoured in USA

13 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Maimane lashes Mnangagwa for shunning Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 2234 Views

Vodacom, MTN to be forced to reduce data prices

14 hrs ago | 800 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's Lewis Matutu to name & shame corrupt officials on Monday

14 hrs ago | 2408 Views

Nelson Chamisa turns 42

14 hrs ago | 596 Views

Bulawayo council to lease out revenue halls

20 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Teachers demand US$1 per week from learners

20 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Villagers bemoan Maitengwe road bad state

20 hrs ago | 740 Views

Rural girl achiever attains 14 points

21 hrs ago | 3325 Views

CID boss trial date set

21 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Bulawayo council in employment 'scam'

21 hrs ago | 4216 Views

Woman raped twice at same spot

21 hrs ago | 3606 Views

Fight for passengers, goods forces temporary closure of N1 Musina/Beitbridge highway

21 hrs ago | 2230 Views

July Moyo summoned over devolution funds chaos

21 hrs ago | 693 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days