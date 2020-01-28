Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vets demand separation from collaborators

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
WAR veterans have demanded that government creates their own ministry separate from the war collaborators and ex-political detainees, indicating that there should be a difference between freedom fighters and those who were assisting them during the war.

The mujibhas and chimbwindos (war collaborators) on Friday, however, told Parliament that the liberation war would not have been won without them and demanded equal treatment and compensation, saying that their plight had been ignored for too
long.

Outspoken ex-officio member of the war veterans association, Andrew Ndlovu, told NewsDay on Friday on the sidelines of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle 2019 Bill hearings in Bulawayo that the war collaborators and ex-political detainees do not have military training, hence they could not be called freedom fighters.

"We are military persons, while those are civilians who are (late former President Robert) Mugabe's creation to combine us so that he could gain political mileage," Ndlovu said.

"Some of these people (war collaborators) were too young during the liberation struggle and were herding cattle. They were not exposed to the risk that we were subjected to. We fought a guerrilla warfare against the National Treaty Organisations (NATO). This was a tough assignment and we did this just for the love of our country, not for money.
"We want that guerilla warfare structure to be maintained with its commanders and be treated as a special constituency."

He said political detainees were in the country advocating for freedom, but were never in the forefront during the liberation struggle.

Dry Katsande, a representative from the Mujibha Chimbwindo Association during public hearings at Stoddard Hall in Mbare, Harare, said they were never given a chance to attain education, but the war veterans that did attain education were now mocking them and labelling them illiterate.

Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence and Home Affairs chairperson Levi Mayihlome said the Bill would, among other issues, eliminate any form of discrimination to military exposure, recommend four categories of liberation war fighters under Zanla and Zipra, non-combatant cadres, war collaborators, and ex-political prisoners and detainees.

"We demand that the Bill should stipulate equal treatment to mujibhas and chimbwindos because without us, the liberation war fighters would not have survived and we played a very important role to support them by carrying food, ammunition, clothes, spying and supplying information to them," Katsande said.

"During the war, wherever there were bombings of the liberation war fighter, we mujibhas and chimbwindos were also bombed and we suffered in the same manner as the liberation war fighters."

He demanded paid education for their children, farms, as well as positions to head companies.

"All war veterans must be exempted from paying tollgate fees and other taxes. The term ‘war collaborators' is also vague and we want it changed in the Bill to ‘liberation war collaborators," Katsande said.

But war veterans felt that when it comes to compensation, the Bill must state seniority of the different war veteran's groupings.

Hoyini Bhila, the Harare province chairperson of the War Veterans Association, criticised lack of mentioning of seniority of war veterans in the Bill.

"Seniority must be based on one's contributions during the liberation struggle and their sacrifices. It is our view that the degree of sacrifice by those who held arms and fought in the liberation war supersedes that of other groups," he said.

Bhila also said there must be a 20% quota reserved for war veterans in all institutions, including seats in Parliament.

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Cadres Association said the Bill recognises veterans who fought in Mozambique and Zambia and ignores those who fought from Botswana.

Different war veterans criticised lack of implementation of Statutory Instrument 194/205, which stipulated that all categories that participated in the war must be compensated.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa wants to lead Zimbabwe before he retires

1 hr ago | 481 Views

Delta sued over ex-employee's shares, drinkage vouchers

1 hr ago | 319 Views

3 injured in a gas explosion

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Young Women in Mazowe call for vital participation in devolution

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

'We gave it our all at the Cricket World Cup'

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Politically inactive asylum-seeker says he will be killed if forced to return to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Villager jailed nine years for stealing beast

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Love for meat lands sisters in the dock

3 hrs ago | 808 Views

Fake cops nabbed

3 hrs ago | 575 Views

They preach love yet practice hate

3 hrs ago | 468 Views

Pressure mounts for reforms in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 516 Views

Chamisa to dump politics for rural home

3 hrs ago | 2645 Views

'Church must cast out demons haunting Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 682 Views

Chamisa says he is hard to please

3 hrs ago | 426 Views

Bigwigs raiding gold claims

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

Gloves off in Zanu-PF fights

3 hrs ago | 1565 Views

'Mnangagwa following Mugabe's playbook'

3 hrs ago | 748 Views

Man kills cousin in fight over gold ore

4 hrs ago | 524 Views

In Zimbabwe, medical care now a preserve for the rich

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Man brutally killed, body dumped in disused mine shaft

4 hrs ago | 412 Views

Chamisa slammed for protests hypocrisy

4 hrs ago | 789 Views

Maitengwe border exposed for corruption

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

Lawyer sues Minister over squatters

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Cops threaten to shoot 10-year-old girl over bribe money

4 hrs ago | 605 Views

Bulawayo Minister calls on teachers to shun planned demonstration

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Outcry over 'exorbitant' POS charges

4 hrs ago | 589 Views

Form 5 places challenge after high O-Level pass rate

4 hrs ago | 355 Views

Dynamos to tour South Africa

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimbabwe scales up maize imports from SA

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Illegal forex fuel stations mushroom

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zanu-PF youths to protest against cartels

13 hrs ago | 2613 Views

Zanu-PF struggles to set up structures

13 hrs ago | 885 Views

'Chamisa should drop Mnangagwa legitimacy issue'

13 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hawks work to derail dialogue

13 hrs ago | 1959 Views

'Ex-Zimbabwe white commercial farmers now destitute'

13 hrs ago | 2871 Views

Zimbabwe preacher honoured in USA

13 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Maimane lashes Mnangagwa for shunning Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Vodacom, MTN to be forced to reduce data prices

14 hrs ago | 800 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's Lewis Matutu to name & shame corrupt officials on Monday

14 hrs ago | 2416 Views

Nelson Chamisa turns 42

14 hrs ago | 599 Views

Bulawayo council to lease out revenue halls

21 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Teachers demand US$1 per week from learners

21 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Villagers bemoan Maitengwe road bad state

21 hrs ago | 740 Views

Rural girl achiever attains 14 points

21 hrs ago | 3326 Views

CID boss trial date set

21 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Bulawayo council in employment 'scam'

21 hrs ago | 4228 Views

Woman raped twice at same spot

21 hrs ago | 3612 Views

Fight for passengers, goods forces temporary closure of N1 Musina/Beitbridge highway

21 hrs ago | 2235 Views

July Moyo summoned over devolution funds chaos

21 hrs ago | 696 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days