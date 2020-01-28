Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa wants to lead Zimbabwe before he retires

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa, who turned 42 yesterday, has said he wants to lead Zimbabwe before retiring from public life and politics.

In his birthday message yesterday, Chamisa, who will only serve two terms as MDC leader, said he had a dream of carrying the country out of poverty, human rights violations to a true democratic path.

"It is my humble desire and cherished pledge to build, create and lead a new Zimbabwe before I ultimately retire from active public life. I have this strong vision and drive to make Zimbabwe great. We will make Zimbabwe a powerful, successful and wonderful nation," he said.

The MDC congress held in Gweru last year passed a resolution limiting all its leaders, including president, to two terms each, leaving Chamisa with just the 2023 polls as his only realistic hope to achieve his dream.

Chamisa said he was a very difficult man to please, calling himself a perfectionist, who is driven by excellence.

"But I have a confession to make. I am a perfectionist. I'm difficult to please. I even hardly please and satisfy myself. I keep trying to be better. Excellence is my goal. I carry this infinite craving for knowledge and insatiable curiosity for wisdom. I love learning and books. I cherish knowledge, information and education. I love the Bible and the word of God. I love peace and bringing people together. I love gathering rather than scattering. I cherish uniting," he said.

Chamisa became one of the youngest Cabinet ministers post-independence during the 2009-2013 inclusive government.

He was also thrust into Parliament in 2003 to replace the late Learnmore Jongwe, who died in 2002.

"I have sworn to dutifully and loyally serve my beloved country, Zimbabwe. I have been an MP and a Cabinet minister (inclusive government) and an advocate in the superior courts of Zimbabwe. I have served in the three arms of the State. I have served my country to the best of my ability in the Legislature, Executive and the Judiciary. I have also served internationally through representing Zimbabwe in the ACP-EU [African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States-European Union] in Brussels, Belgium. I thank God's grace in all this," he said.

Chamisa said he would retreat to Gutu, Masvingo province, once he retires from public life and would want to be buried there.

"My rural home in Gutu shall be my retirement home. Where I was born, there I shall retire and there I shall finally rest. We must all be our best then rest. I must retire before I tire and get tired," he said.

In his reflections, Chamisa wants to become a mentor of young leaders, helper of the poor and an author.

"I often ask myself: What's next and why? Who next and why? When next and why? When I die, what next? I care about the ‘hereafter' and the ‘henceforth'. For the next decade, God willing, I hope to be serving my country and the wonderful people of God in Zimbabwe before finally exiting national duty and the public space. Thereafter, I settle to focus on leadership coaching and youth mentoring, philanthropy and winning souls for the Kingdom. I believe leaders must lead and leave. Leaders must leave and live," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

War vets demand separation from collaborators

1 hr ago | 434 Views

Delta sued over ex-employee's shares, drinkage vouchers

1 hr ago | 318 Views

3 injured in a gas explosion

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Young Women in Mazowe call for vital participation in devolution

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

'We gave it our all at the Cricket World Cup'

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Politically inactive asylum-seeker says he will be killed if forced to return to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Villager jailed nine years for stealing beast

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Love for meat lands sisters in the dock

3 hrs ago | 808 Views

Fake cops nabbed

3 hrs ago | 575 Views

They preach love yet practice hate

3 hrs ago | 468 Views

Pressure mounts for reforms in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 516 Views

Chamisa to dump politics for rural home

3 hrs ago | 2645 Views

'Church must cast out demons haunting Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 681 Views

Chamisa says he is hard to please

3 hrs ago | 426 Views

Bigwigs raiding gold claims

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

Gloves off in Zanu-PF fights

3 hrs ago | 1565 Views

'Mnangagwa following Mugabe's playbook'

3 hrs ago | 748 Views

Man kills cousin in fight over gold ore

4 hrs ago | 524 Views

In Zimbabwe, medical care now a preserve for the rich

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Man brutally killed, body dumped in disused mine shaft

4 hrs ago | 412 Views

Chamisa slammed for protests hypocrisy

4 hrs ago | 789 Views

Maitengwe border exposed for corruption

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

Lawyer sues Minister over squatters

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Cops threaten to shoot 10-year-old girl over bribe money

4 hrs ago | 605 Views

Bulawayo Minister calls on teachers to shun planned demonstration

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Outcry over 'exorbitant' POS charges

4 hrs ago | 589 Views

Form 5 places challenge after high O-Level pass rate

4 hrs ago | 355 Views

Dynamos to tour South Africa

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zimbabwe scales up maize imports from SA

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Illegal forex fuel stations mushroom

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zanu-PF youths to protest against cartels

13 hrs ago | 2613 Views

Zanu-PF struggles to set up structures

13 hrs ago | 885 Views

'Chamisa should drop Mnangagwa legitimacy issue'

13 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hawks work to derail dialogue

13 hrs ago | 1959 Views

'Ex-Zimbabwe white commercial farmers now destitute'

13 hrs ago | 2871 Views

Zimbabwe preacher honoured in USA

13 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Maimane lashes Mnangagwa for shunning Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Vodacom, MTN to be forced to reduce data prices

14 hrs ago | 800 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's Lewis Matutu to name & shame corrupt officials on Monday

14 hrs ago | 2416 Views

Nelson Chamisa turns 42

14 hrs ago | 599 Views

Bulawayo council to lease out revenue halls

21 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Teachers demand US$1 per week from learners

21 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Villagers bemoan Maitengwe road bad state

21 hrs ago | 740 Views

Rural girl achiever attains 14 points

21 hrs ago | 3326 Views

CID boss trial date set

21 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Bulawayo council in employment 'scam'

21 hrs ago | 4228 Views

Woman raped twice at same spot

21 hrs ago | 3612 Views

Fight for passengers, goods forces temporary closure of N1 Musina/Beitbridge highway

21 hrs ago | 2235 Views

July Moyo summoned over devolution funds chaos

21 hrs ago | 696 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days