News / National
Armed soldiers intimidate Sikhala supporters
1 hr ago | Views
Armed soldiers reportedly intimidated MDC legislator Job Sikhala's supporters by their preciseness during his appearance at the Masvingo magistrate court.
A twitter user Patricia Chinyoka tweeted saying soldiers were an intimidation to Sikhala supporters at the courts.
"Patricia Chinyoka@chinyokaP·2h#Zimbabwe gun carrying soldiers at the Masvingo High Court intimidating people of Masvingo who have gone to give solidarity to Hon Job Wiwa Sikhala the MDC Vice Chair on trial on baseless charges," reads the tweet.
However other twitter users have argued that soldiers were just doing a "routine road run".
A twitter user Patricia Chinyoka tweeted saying soldiers were an intimidation to Sikhala supporters at the courts.
"Patricia Chinyoka@chinyokaP·2h#Zimbabwe gun carrying soldiers at the Masvingo High Court intimidating people of Masvingo who have gone to give solidarity to Hon Job Wiwa Sikhala the MDC Vice Chair on trial on baseless charges," reads the tweet.
#Zimbabwe gun carrying soldiers at the Masvingo High Court intimidating people of Masvingo who have gone to give solidarity to Hon Job Wiwa Sikhala the MDC Vice Chair on trial on baseless charges @TRTWorldNow @SkyNewsBreak @BBCWorld @guardian @SenateForeign @foreignoffice pic.twitter.com/PEKNk1xfWU— Patricia Chinyoka (@chinyokaP) February 3, 2020
However other twitter users have argued that soldiers were just doing a "routine road run".
#Zimbabwe gun carrying soldiers at the Masvingo High Court intimidating people of Masvingo who have gone to give solidarity to Hon Job Wiwa Sikhala the MDC Vice Chair on trial on baseless charges @TRTWorldNow @SkyNewsBreak @BBCWorld @guardian @SenateForeign @foreignoffice pic.twitter.com/PEKNk1xfWU— Patricia Chinyoka (@chinyokaP) February 3, 2020
Source - Byo24News