Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Armed soldiers intimidate Sikhala supporters

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Armed soldiers reportedly intimidated MDC legislator Job Sikhala's supporters by their preciseness during his appearance at the Masvingo magistrate court.

A twitter user  Patricia Chinyoka tweeted saying soldiers were an intimidation to Sikhala supporters at the courts.

"Patricia Chinyoka@chinyokaP·2h#Zimbabwe gun carrying soldiers at the Masvingo High Court intimidating people of Masvingo who have gone to give solidarity to Hon Job Wiwa Sikhala the MDC Vice Chair on trial on baseless charges," reads the tweet.



However other twitter users have argued that soldiers were just doing a "routine road run".



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

I fall in love with Eric Muzamhindo's article

5 mins ago | 9 Views

ZANU PF youths vs cartels: The real truth

2 hrs ago | 584 Views

Chamisa wants to lead Zimbabwe before he retires

4 hrs ago | 1117 Views

War vets demand separation from collaborators

4 hrs ago | 948 Views

Delta sued over ex-employee's shares, drinkage vouchers

4 hrs ago | 768 Views

3 injured in a gas explosion

4 hrs ago | 618 Views

Young Women in Mazowe call for vital participation in devolution

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

'We gave it our all at the Cricket World Cup'

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

Politically inactive asylum-seeker says he will be killed if forced to return to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Villager jailed nine years for stealing beast

5 hrs ago | 464 Views

Love for meat lands sisters in the dock

5 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Fake cops nabbed

5 hrs ago | 719 Views

They preach love yet practice hate

5 hrs ago | 577 Views

Pressure mounts for reforms in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 666 Views

Chamisa to dump politics for rural home

6 hrs ago | 3587 Views

'Church must cast out demons haunting Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 993 Views

Chamisa says he is hard to please

6 hrs ago | 516 Views

Bigwigs raiding gold claims

6 hrs ago | 565 Views

Gloves off in Zanu-PF fights

6 hrs ago | 2060 Views

'Mnangagwa following Mugabe's playbook'

6 hrs ago | 995 Views

Man kills cousin in fight over gold ore

7 hrs ago | 623 Views

In Zimbabwe, medical care now a preserve for the rich

7 hrs ago | 350 Views

Man brutally killed, body dumped in disused mine shaft

7 hrs ago | 467 Views

Chamisa slammed for protests hypocrisy

7 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Maitengwe border exposed for corruption

7 hrs ago | 728 Views

Lawyer sues Minister over squatters

7 hrs ago | 367 Views

Cops threaten to shoot 10-year-old girl over bribe money

7 hrs ago | 727 Views

Bulawayo Minister calls on teachers to shun planned demonstration

7 hrs ago | 462 Views

Outcry over 'exorbitant' POS charges

7 hrs ago | 760 Views

Form 5 places challenge after high O-Level pass rate

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

Dynamos to tour South Africa

7 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zimbabwe scales up maize imports from SA

7 hrs ago | 193 Views

Illegal forex fuel stations mushroom

7 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zanu-PF youths to protest against cartels

16 hrs ago | 2775 Views

Zanu-PF struggles to set up structures

16 hrs ago | 942 Views

'Chamisa should drop Mnangagwa legitimacy issue'

16 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hawks work to derail dialogue

16 hrs ago | 2200 Views

'Ex-Zimbabwe white commercial farmers now destitute'

16 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Zimbabwe preacher honoured in USA

16 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Maimane lashes Mnangagwa for shunning Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 2398 Views

Vodacom, MTN to be forced to reduce data prices

17 hrs ago | 922 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's Lewis Matutu to name & shame corrupt officials on Monday

17 hrs ago | 2633 Views

Nelson Chamisa turns 42

17 hrs ago | 631 Views

Bulawayo council to lease out revenue halls

23 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Teachers demand US$1 per week from learners

23 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Villagers bemoan Maitengwe road bad state

23 hrs ago | 747 Views

Rural girl achiever attains 14 points

23 hrs ago | 3461 Views

CID boss trial date set

23 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Bulawayo council in employment 'scam'

23 hrs ago | 4470 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days