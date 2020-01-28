Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga vows to annihilate machete barbarians

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
VICE PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga has warned illegal gold miners and robbers who are terrorising Zimbabweans using machetes that the government will henceforth deal with them decisively.

Addressing church leaders and thousands of people who gathered in Harare at the weekend to mark the international day of prayer, the unremitting Chiwenga said machete-wielding gold panners and armed robbers would be dealt with without mercy by the government.

"A united, prosperous, peaceful and secure Zimbabwe is achievable where people can freely worship and carry out their day-to-day activities with a sense of security and belonging.

"While government takes stern measures against those who disturb peace, security and the conduct of business, such as those machete-wielding gangsters and robbers who have emerged, prayers and evangelical crusades can also provide significant complementary support," Chiwenga said.

The former general - who led the military coup which ended the late former president Robert Mugabe's long and ruinous rule in November 2017 - spoke days after civil society leaders and a legislator had called on the government to deploy soldiers to end the machete gangs menace.

They said a military deployment should be over and above the ongoing efforts of the police, whose operation has led to the arrest of thousands of machete criminals across the country since late last year.

Chiwenga said with President Emmerson Mnangagwa in charge, there was no reason to panic because he would ensure that the country would remain peaceful.

"To this effect he (Mnangagwa) has a vision for the country to become an empowered upper middle income society by 2030.

"I am convinced that through the hard work of the people of Zimbabwe, guided by their leaders, we will be enjoying a high quality of life by 2030," he said.

This comes as the government has launched a crackdown against machete-wielding gangs across the country's mining belts - following a surge in grisly crimes which came to the fore late last year after a policeman was killed in a barbaric attack in Kadoma.

Source - dailynews

