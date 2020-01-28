Zanupf councillor chases school head away on partisan grounds

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

MAZOWE ward 13 councillor Edward Mutyavaviri (ZANU PF) is alleged to have chased a St Albans primary school head away after receiving a donation from a MDC official on their speech and prize giving day last year.The school head Cleopas Nembawari left the school last week Monday with Anglican officials who came to enquire about the matter.Mutyavaviri is reported to have threatened the head with unknown actions.The councillor confirmed conducting the meeting with various village heads who unanimously agreed to chase the head away."We held a meeting with a number village heads who were disgruntled with the conduct and informed the Anglican officials who then took him away after the meeting," said Mutyavaviri before switching off his phone.MDC chairperson George Gwarada who was part of the guests on the speech and prize giving day and donated two tonnes of cement to the school expressed disgust on the behavior of Mutyavaviri and has since filed a police report."As MDC we are very disturbed with this Zanupf councillor the speech and prize ceremony was a non political and my donation was for the development of the school but we begin to wonder when we see such rogue councillors victimizing civil servants," fumed Gwarada."We have since filed a police report at Glendale police station under CR 10042 /01/20 and we hope police will act on the matter."Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe could neither confirm nor deny the case saying he will look into the matter."I have not received that case but let me look into the matter and will get back to you as soon l get the details," Mundembe said.An Anglican Church official who declined to be named said the situation was tense hence they had to take their head away fearing for his life."The councillor was very furious about the donation and mobilized village heads who vowed to deal with the head if he remains in charge of the school so we had no choice than to withdraw him from there because we never knew what they would do to him," said the source.