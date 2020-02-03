Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War in Zanu-PF youth league over 'Cartel Corruption List'

by Staff reporter
03 Feb 2020 at 18:03hrs | Views
War has erupted within the ranks of the Zanu-PF youth league hours after it fingered Sakunda Boss Kuda Tagwirei, Green energy owner Billy Rautenbach and Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe boss Tafadzwa Musarara as members of a cartel making money from the suffering of Zimbabweans.

Addressing a press conference on Monday afternoon you league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu flanked by his secretary for Godfrey Tsenengamu said the three were using government links to exploit the nation.

"The majority of our problems come from this one person called Kudakwashe Tagwirei, he's the source of our problems. There is a second person called Tafadzwa Musarara. Him and a clique of old people that he's working with are looting," said Matutu.

Tsenengamu added, "Billy Rautenbach (Green Fuel), why him alone enjoying a monopoly of fuel blending, and selling ethanol at high prices.

"Tagwirei has bought mines at Shamva, Mazowe, Freda, Bindura through one of his companies. Tagwirei has a car import company (name not audible). He works with a guy called Brighton. When government needs 40 cars, he imports 100 and the others come in duty free.

"If you go to Tagwirei's car sales, he has top of the range vehicles he brought in under corrupt Command Agriculture schemes. He has done this because leaders have allowed it. Our leaders must now choose whether they want to stand with Tagwirei, or the people."

Tsenengamu said also uses a Congolese woman for illegal forex trade adding that they have the "V11s" to prove the allegations.

After the press conference, the Zanu-PF youth league through its Twitter handle distanced itself from the utterances of Matutu and Tsenengamu exposing a rift within the league over the matter.

"We dissociate ourselves from on-going presser by Cde Matutu & Cde Tsenengamu. Views expressed don't represent ZANU PF Youth League but personal opinions. We urge anyone with incriminating evidence against anyone to approach lawful authorities & responsible agencies for actioning," reads the tweet.

Insiders say the rift within the youth league is a macrocosm of a bigger factional fight pitting President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 598 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 671 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 914 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 521 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1888 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 605 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2005 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 728 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 754 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1280 Views

'Zimbabwean students in China safe'

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Councillor laments end of spraying of buses, trucks to kill mosquitoes

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4491 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6322 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4299 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3051 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5265 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3096 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

10 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2931 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 942 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2412 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 650 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

12 hrs ago | 3807 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

12 hrs ago | 2973 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2707 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4832 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2906 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 903 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2682 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4487 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 970 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

13 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

13 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

13 hrs ago | 671 Views

Eyebrows raised over Huawei's extended tax exemption

13 hrs ago | 424 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

13 hrs ago | 765 Views

Mutare councillors want a street named after Tsvangirai

13 hrs ago | 493 Views

Town clerk quits

13 hrs ago | 1076 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

13 hrs ago | 587 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days