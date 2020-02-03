War in Zanu-PF youth league over 'Cartel Corruption List'

News / National

by Staff reporter

War has erupted within the ranks of the Zanu-PF youth league hours after it fingered Sakunda Boss Kuda Tagwirei, Green energy owner Billy Rautenbach and Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe boss Tafadzwa Musarara as members of a cartel making money from the suffering of Zimbabweans.Addressing a press conference on Monday afternoon you league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu flanked by his secretary for Godfrey Tsenengamu said the three were using government links to exploit the nation."The majority of our problems come from this one person called Kudakwashe Tagwirei, he's the source of our problems. There is a second person called Tafadzwa Musarara. Him and a clique of old people that he's working with are looting," said Matutu.Tsenengamu added, "Billy Rautenbach (Green Fuel), why him alone enjoying a monopoly of fuel blending, and selling ethanol at high prices."Tagwirei has bought mines at Shamva, Mazowe, Freda, Bindura through one of his companies. Tagwirei has a car import company (name not audible). He works with a guy called Brighton. When government needs 40 cars, he imports 100 and the others come in duty free."If you go to Tagwirei's car sales, he has top of the range vehicles he brought in under corrupt Command Agriculture schemes. He has done this because leaders have allowed it. Our leaders must now choose whether they want to stand with Tagwirei, or the people."Tsenengamu said also uses a Congolese woman for illegal forex trade adding that they have the "V11s" to prove the allegations.After the press conference, the Zanu-PF youth league through its Twitter handle distanced itself from the utterances of Matutu and Tsenengamu exposing a rift within the league over the matter."We dissociate ourselves from on-going presser by Cde Matutu & Cde Tsenengamu. Views expressed don't represent ZANU PF Youth League but personal opinions. We urge anyone with incriminating evidence against anyone to approach lawful authorities & responsible agencies for actioning," reads the tweet.Insiders say the rift within the youth league is a macrocosm of a bigger factional fight pitting President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.