Sikhala files for exception of charges against him

by Staff reporter

THE TRIAL of MDC National Vice Chairman Job Sikhala kicked off this Monday at the Masvingo High court, with the politician filing for exception of the charges against him.Sikhala is facing subversion charges after he threatened to overthrow President Mnangagwa through the opposition MDC before 2023.He made the alleged utterances at a rally in Bikita East at Mandadzaka business Centre in July 2019.Sikhala through his lawyers led by Beatrice Mtetwa are denying the charges in terms of section 180 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act arguing that the utterances did not mean that he will overthrow the government as it is made up of 3 arms and not the President alone.The defense counsel also argued that their client could have been referring to the removal of the President through a legal process like impeachment and not necessarily overthrowing him through violent means.They also told the court that terms like fight and war do not necessarily mean violence.The state which was represented by Prosecutor, Tawanda Zvekare however argued that the accused has a case to answer and his utterances where he mentioned that he was not joking about overthrowing President Mnangagwa are a clear call for war.Zvekare also told the court that Sikhala is an influential member of the MDC involved in policy formulation, hence his utterances are bound to be taken seriously by their supporters.The state further noted that Sikhala's utterances also mean that he will stage a coup.High court judge, Justice Garainesu Mawadze said he will rule on the exception on the 14th of this month.