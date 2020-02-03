Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala files for exception of charges against him

by Staff reporter
03 Feb 2020 at 19:41hrs | Views
THE TRIAL of MDC National Vice Chairman Job Sikhala kicked off this Monday at the Masvingo High court, with the politician filing for exception of the charges against him.

Sikhala is facing subversion charges after he threatened to overthrow President Mnangagwa through the opposition MDC before 2023.

He made the alleged utterances at a rally in Bikita East at Mandadzaka business Centre in July 2019.

Sikhala through his lawyers led by Beatrice Mtetwa are denying the charges in terms of section 180 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act arguing that the utterances did not mean that he will overthrow the government as it is made up of 3 arms and not the President alone.

The defense counsel also argued that their client could have been referring to the removal of the President through a legal process like impeachment and not necessarily overthrowing him through violent means.

They also told the court that terms like fight and war do not necessarily mean violence.

The state which was represented by Prosecutor, Tawanda Zvekare however argued that the accused has a case to answer and his utterances where he mentioned that he was not joking about overthrowing President Mnangagwa are a clear call for war.

Zvekare also told the court that Sikhala is an influential member of the MDC involved in policy formulation, hence his utterances are bound to be taken seriously by their supporters.

The state further noted that Sikhala's utterances also mean that he will stage a coup.

High court judge, Justice Garainesu Mawadze said he will rule on the exception on the 14th of this month.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 601 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 674 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 918 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 522 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1889 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 605 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2006 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 728 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 754 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1280 Views

'Zimbabwean students in China safe'

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Councillor laments end of spraying of buses, trucks to kill mosquitoes

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4492 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6323 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4302 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3051 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5265 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3096 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

10 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2931 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 942 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2412 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 650 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

12 hrs ago | 3809 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

12 hrs ago | 2974 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2707 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4832 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2906 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 903 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2682 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4487 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 970 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

13 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

13 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

13 hrs ago | 671 Views

Eyebrows raised over Huawei's extended tax exemption

13 hrs ago | 424 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

13 hrs ago | 765 Views

Mutare councillors want a street named after Tsvangirai

13 hrs ago | 493 Views

Town clerk quits

13 hrs ago | 1076 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

13 hrs ago | 587 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days