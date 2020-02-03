Latest News Editor's Choice


Pregnant couple perish in road accident

by Tarisai Mudahondo
03 Feb 2020
A horrific road accident claimed a pregnant couple on Saturday at the 4km peg along Mvurwi-Kanyemba highway due to speeding.

Jacob Sithole (33) died on the spot and his pregnant wife, Precious Simango, died on her way to Parerenyatwa group of hospitals after being transferred from Mvurwi hospital.

Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board employee Wonder Matizamhuka (47) who was driving the company's vehicle allegedly failed to control it and ran over the couple.

Member of Parliament for Mazowe North Campion Mugweni confirmed the accident without giving more details.

"I confirm the accident that happened in Mvurwi though l do not have much details yet, l was informed that the  accident claimed two lives and it is sad.

"I urge drivers to be more concerned with people's safety and lives, l am hurt with such news," Mugweni said.

Police sources said  the driver was  arrested and charged  with culpable homicide.

Source - Byo24News

