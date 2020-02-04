Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga appeal hearing postponed

by Staff reporter
04 Feb 2020 at 05:34hrs | Views
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's urgent chamber appeal hearing challenging the recent High Court decision to allow his estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, to have custody of the couple's three minor children has been deferred to tomorrow.

It emerged yesterday that the hearing was moved to tomorrow to allow lawyers to file their heads of argument by today.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba directed VP Chiwenga's lawyer Advocate Lewis Uriri, instructed by Manase and Manase law firm, to file his heads of argument yesterday while Mubaiwa's lawyers Mtetwa and Nyambirayi Legal Practitioners are expected to file today, according to sources close to the matter.

Both parties' lawyers Mr Wilson Manase and Mr Taona Nyamakura could not be reached for comment.

VP Chiwenga's appeal to the Supreme Court follows Justice Christopher Dube-Banda's ruling granting Mubaiwa the relief she sought, and restraining the VP from interfering with her access to the Borrowdale Brooke mansion.

Mubaiwa had approached the High Court seeking custody of the minor children after VP Chiwenga allegedly took the children and barred her from accessing the matrimonial home. However, VP Chiwenga did not agree with the High Court ruling resulting in him approaching the superior court.

The noting of the appeal by the VP effectively suspended the order for him to surrender custody of the children to Mubaiwa until the ruling of the Supreme Court.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 610 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 681 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 928 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 522 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1895 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 606 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2008 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 728 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1858 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 756 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1281 Views

'Zimbabwean students in China safe'

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Councillor laments end of spraying of buses, trucks to kill mosquitoes

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4492 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6325 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4305 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3051 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5267 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3096 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

10 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2932 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 942 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2414 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 650 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

12 hrs ago | 3811 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

12 hrs ago | 2974 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2708 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4833 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2906 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 903 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2682 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4490 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 970 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

13 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

13 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

13 hrs ago | 671 Views

Eyebrows raised over Huawei's extended tax exemption

13 hrs ago | 424 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

13 hrs ago | 765 Views

Mutare councillors want a street named after Tsvangirai

13 hrs ago | 494 Views

Town clerk quits

13 hrs ago | 1076 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

13 hrs ago | 587 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days