Zanu-PF Youth League distances self from Matutu, Tsenengamu

by Staff reporter
04 Feb 2020 at 05:38hrs | Views
The Zanu-PF Youth League yesterday said the corruption allegations made by its deputy secretary Lewis Matutu and political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu against some businessmen were not their views.  

Matutu and Tsenengamu convened a Press conference in Harare yesterday where they accused three leading businessmen of bleeding the economy through corruption.

They accused the three of controlling the fuel, mining, transport, retail, construction and grain milling industries.

In a statement on Twitter the Youth League said: "We dissociate ourselves from the ongoing presser by Matutu and Tsenengamu.

"Views expressed don't represent Zanu-PF Youth League, but personal opinions.

"We urge anyone with incriminating evidence against anyone to approach lawful authorities and responsible agencies."  

Matutu and Tsenengamu said they were speaking in their individual capacities.

"We are in a ship where some individuals are busy drilling holes for it to sink," said Tsenengamu.

"Our action to name and shame the corrupt are driven by our patriotism. This a generational fight because if we leave this to continue, future generations will curse us for turning a blind eye to a cancer which is tearing the social and moral fibre of our country.

"These corrupt cartels are very powerful and have been left to do as they please for a long time. Their actions are driven by greed. They are fuelling all black market activities and claim that they are related or close to the national leadership. They have become the untouchables."

Matutu said the country's leadership deserved genuine support. "Some of these people take advantage of their closeness to the leadership to loot resources," he said.

"Why is it an individual is almost everywhere, be it fuel or Command Agriculture? How come some individuals are allowed to withdraw as much as $500 000 from the bank. Most of our problems are coming from this heartless individual."

Turning to the gold sector, Tsenengamu said they had managed to identify some of the companies buying gold from machete gangs.

"Some of the artisanal miners are now being jailed for up to two years, yet the big players in illegal gold activities are not being held accountable for their actions," he said.

"We are happy that the national leadership has come in to deal with this problem. Individuals are now having a major stake in gold mining companies through their proxies. They are now controlling the whole mining sector."

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days