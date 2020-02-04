Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Judge to rule on Sikhala application for exception to charge

by Staff reporter
04 Feb 2020 at 05:39hrs | Views
The trial of MDC-Alliance national vice chair Job Sikhala, who is facing charges of subverting the constitutionally-elected Government, kicked-off yesterday at the Masvingo High Court, with his defence applying for exception to the charge.

Appearing before senior Masvingo judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze, Sikhala pleaded not guilty to the charge of subversion. Justice Mawadze remanded the Zengeza West legislator to February 14.

Sikhala is still on $5 000 bail given to him by Bikita magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa when he first appeared at the Bikita Magistrates Court in July last year on the same charge.

Justice Mawadze, who was sitting with assessors Messrs Samuel Mutomba and Elias Gweru, said the postponement would allow the court to have ample time to determine whether or not the utterances made by Sikhala were criminal in nature.

Both the State and the defence would use the time to assess heads of arguments before commencement of the full trial.

Sikhala's defence team led by Ms Beatrice Mtetwa applied for exception to the subversion charge, arguing that the utterances he made at a political rally at Mandadzaka Business Centre in Bikita last year did not constitute a crime.

Justice Mawadze said: "I think we need time to assess whether the utterances made by the accused warrant a full trial or should be dismissed. I, therefore, propose that the matter be postponed to February 14."

Representing the State, Mr Tawanda Zvekare said Sikhala allegedly told the rally that he would overthrow the Government of President Mnangagwa before the next election. Mr Zvekare said Sikhala was serious about his utterances as he emphasised that there was going to be a war against the incumbent.

"According to Section 89 of the Constitution, President Mnangagwa is Head of State and Government and Commander-In-Chief of the Defence Forces, and that is inseparable," he said.

"My Lord, the point I want to drive home is that you cannot separate him (President Mnangagwa) from Government as the defence counsel wants the court to believe.

"The accused indeed was directing his utterances at President Mnangagwa and his Government. It will be naive, therefore, for the defence counsel to suggest that the President and Government are two separate things."

This was after Ms Mtetwa argued that Sikhala's utterances were directed to President Mnangagwa as an individual, and not necessarily the Government he presented.

"My client indeed made the said utterances, but they were directed at President Mnangagwa and not his Government," she said.

"President Mnangagwa is separable from his Government as provided for in the Constitution.

"The accused, as a Member of Parliament, has the privilege of passing a vote of no confidence on the President and his utterances were reflective of such privileges in Parliament and not by any means meant to be implemented violently."

Ms Mtetwa argued that what Sikhala said was not criminal. Police maintained a heavy presence outside the High Court during Sikhala's court appearance after rowdy MDC-Alliance supporters tried to cause commotion.

The youths were whistling and chanting party slogans, forcing the police to barricade all roads leading to the High Court. There were brief running battles between the police and the MDC-Alliance youths outside the courtroom.

Calm at the superior court returned when the youths dispersed at the end of the proceedings.

Sikhala later addressed a small crowd at the Civic Centre, where he claimed that the Government was undemocratic and wanted to cripple the opposition.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

35 secs ago | 0 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 621 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 699 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 940 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1901 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 607 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2009 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 730 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 758 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1282 Views

'Zimbabwean students in China safe'

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Councillor laments end of spraying of buses, trucks to kill mosquitoes

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4492 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6334 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4316 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3051 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5273 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

10 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2933 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2118 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 942 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2414 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 651 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

12 hrs ago | 3811 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 2975 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2708 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4834 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2906 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 903 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2683 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4492 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 970 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

13 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

13 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

13 hrs ago | 671 Views

Eyebrows raised over Huawei's extended tax exemption

13 hrs ago | 424 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

13 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mutare councillors want a street named after Tsvangirai

13 hrs ago | 494 Views

Town clerk quits

13 hrs ago | 1076 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days