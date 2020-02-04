Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Niece kills uncle over money

by Staff reporter
04 Feb 2020 at 05:40hrs | Views
A Chinamhora woman killed her uncle after she had squandered the money she had been entrusted to keep for lobola.

The incident happened after the uncle had asked for the money. Charles Chikono (52) mobilised US$1 600 and gave it to his niece Lisa Chikono for safe keeping.

But the 24-year-old Lisa allegedly squandered the money and became evasive when he asked for it. On January 24, the court heard that she hatched a plan to kill her uncle so as to evade paying him back.

She allegedly invited him to her house around 7pm on the pretext she wanted to give him his money but started telling him stories. Her uncle then decided to go back to his house at around 11pm and Lisa escorted him while holding a hoe and a rope. It is the State's case that she had borrowed the hoe from her neighbour.

Along the way, Lisa, the State alleges, turned to her uncle and struck him four times on the head with the hoe before strangling him with the rope.

The court heard that after allegedly killing her uncle, Lisa rushed back to her house and removed her blood-stained clothes before informing her neighbours that they had been attacked by robbers who killed her uncle.

A report was made to the police and during investigations, she allegedly gave conflicting statements prompting the police to further question her, leading to her arrest. According to the State, Lisa led the police to a place where she had hidden the hoe and the blood-stained clothes.

She also led the police to the hardware shop from where she had bought the rope, it is alleged. Lisa who is from Mungate Village under Chief Chinamhora in Domboshava yesterday appeared before magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with murder.

She was remanded in custody to February 17 with instructions to approach the High Court for bail. Harare lawyer Mr Tawanda Takaindisa is acting on her behalf while Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa and Ms Tatenda Mukurunge represented the State.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

44 secs ago | 1 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 624 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 703 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 947 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 530 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1902 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 607 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2009 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 730 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 758 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1285 Views

'Zimbabwean students in China safe'

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Councillor laments end of spraying of buses, trucks to kill mosquitoes

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4492 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6334 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4317 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3051 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5274 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

10 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2933 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2118 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 942 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2414 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 651 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

12 hrs ago | 3811 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 2975 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2709 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4834 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2906 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 903 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2683 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4492 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 970 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

13 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

13 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

13 hrs ago | 671 Views

Eyebrows raised over Huawei's extended tax exemption

13 hrs ago | 424 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

13 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mutare councillors want a street named after Tsvangirai

13 hrs ago | 494 Views

Town clerk quits

13 hrs ago | 1076 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days