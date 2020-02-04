Bosso full squad at training except for Muduhwa

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
04 Feb 2020
HIGHLANDERS trained with a full squad for the first time this year, with defender Peter Muduhwa being the last to report for pre-season.

Bosso are in their third pre-season week and Muduhwa, who cited "pressing family commitments" as the reason for joining camp late, alongside another late comer Mbekezeli Sibanda, who started training on Friday, will work "extra shifts" to catch up with the rest of the squad.

Other late comers that will join the "catch-up" programme are defensive midfielder Adrian Silla and central midfielder Divine Mhindirira, who clocked in last Wednesday.

Brian Banda and winger Cleopas Kapupurika make up the final contigent of late comers.

"It's good to have all players in camp. Some are already a gear up and for those that came late we will design a special programme that they have to follow to catch-up with the rest of the players. We've been balancing ball work and physical exercises, training twice a day, but this week we're reducing the workload, training once for all the other days so that the players recover. While the rest of the squad trains once a day, those who reported late will train twice," said a member of the technical team.

With coach Mark Harrison waiting for his work permit, assistant coaches Mandla Mpofu and Bekithemba Ndlovu, goalkeepers' trainer Julius Ndlovu, as well as developmental coach Melusi Sibanda, who heads Bosso 90, have been taking charge of the team's pre-season training.

Highlanders' spokesperson Ronald Moyo said the technical team will continue assessing trialists as well as players from their developmental side.

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker Mitchel Katsvairo (30), veteran striker Mkhokheli Dube, who turns 37 in June, 24-year-old goalkeeper Chris Mverechena, who was discarded by Caps United, 21-year-old Aces Youth Academy product Collin Mujuru from Harare City last season and Humphrey Ncube (27) from Bulawayo City are training with Bosso.

Bosso are reportedly closing in on reuniting with striker Obidiah Tarumbwa, who is presently with Talen Vision in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League.

Dominic Jaricha, Dalubuhle Dlodlo, Cardwel Gavaza, Muziwethu Dlamini (all from Bosso 90) and striker Mthabisi Ncube from their Under-17 side are training with the first team as well. Highlanders lost Denzel Khumalo to FC Platinum and right-back McClive Phiri after their contracts expired last December.


Source - chronicle

