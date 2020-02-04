Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fight stopper 'killed' in beer garden brawl

by Staff reporter
04 Feb 2020 at 05:44hrs | Views
A MAN from Bulawayo's Mabuthweni suburb was stabbed to death with an Okapi knife while trying to intervene in a fight.  

Donovan Dlamini (26) bled to death after he was allegedly attacked by Leeroy Lovejoy Mafu.

Mafu and Dlamini were part of a group of patrons who were drinking beer at Makalanga Beer Garden on Saturday night when a misunderstanding arose before it degenerated into a fight.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, saying investigations were underway.

"I can confirm that Donovan Dlamini was stabbed to death with an okapi knife by the accused after a dispute. The victim was playing snooker at the beer garden with his friend during which they had a misunderstanding with the suspect over an undisclosed issue," he said.

Ass Comm Nyathi said soon after the incident, Mafu fled only to be arrested a few hours later.

"A misunderstanding arose between the accused and other patrons whose details are yet to be verified and Dlamini intervened with the intention of stopping the fight," said the police spokesperson.

He said Mafu immediately turned the heat on Dlamini, stabbing him once on the neck. Sources said Dlamini sustained a deep cut and bled profusely before he collapsed and died on the spot.

"Other patrons tried to apprehend the suspect, but failed as he outpaced them and disappeared into the night. An ambulance was called but found the victim already dead," said the source.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged members of the public to desist from violence.  

"We urge members of the public to exercise self-restraint whenever there is misunderstanding. We encourage people to embrace the spirit of dialogue," he said. The Chronicle visited the beer garden on Sunday and sources said Dlamini was a known gangster who was in the habit of terrorising patrons whenever they bet at the snooker.

"Late last year, he struck someone with an axe on the head over an undisclosed issue. The matter was swept under the carpet since the victim was also a criminal on police's wanted list," said the source.

Another witness, who declined to be named for fear of victimisation, said he was with the deceased drinking beer before he was called by his friends to go and play snooker.

"We were busy drinking beer and chatting when one of his friends came and took him so that they could play snooker. A few minutes later, I was shocked to hear that he had been stabbed to death on the other side of the bar," said the witness. A family member who spoke on condition of anonymity said they were still shocked.

"This is brutality at its highest level. How can someone be killed in some a brutal manner? The perpetrators should be dealt with in a harsh manner," he said.



Source - chronicle

