Zanu-PF MP in soup

by Staff reporter
04 Feb 2020 at 05:45hrs | Views
BINDURA South legislator Remigious Matangira (Zanu-PF) and his driver Tichaona Svinurai (32) are in soup after they allegedly assaulted an MDC activist.

The matter came to light at Bindura Magistrates' Courts where the duo appeared before the provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera on Thursday last week.

They were remanded out of custody to February 11 for continuation of trial.

The State alleges that on June 22 Matangira (66) and his driver came across Saymore Mashokoro (45), an MDC activist, who was walking with a friend Evamore Kakurira and insulted the activist.

Mashokoro advanced towards the two and Matangira grabbed him by the collar while stepping on his foot, and his driver slapped the activist once in the face before releasing him.

He sustained a swollen foot and face. Mashokoro filed a police report resulting in the arrest of the suspects.

Clement Kuwanda prosecuted.

Source - newsday

