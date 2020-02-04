Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Olinda, Tytan's marriage of convenience crumbles

by Staff reporter
04 Feb 2020 at 05:48hrs | Views
SOCIALITE Olinda Nyaradzo Nkomo (nee Chapel) has approached the High Court seeking an order for a decree of divorce with her musician husband, Njabulo Mayibongwe Nkomo - popularly known as Tytan - arguing that their union was just a marriage of convenience.

Through her lawyers, AB and David Legal Practitioners, Olinda said when her husband first proposed to her, she was not aware that he simply wanted marriage in order for him to use it as a conduit to acquire immigration papers to enable him to reside in the United Kingdom (UK) and Northern Ireland.

Olinda further said at the time of the couple's marriage, on June 29, 2018, Tytan well knew that she had permanent immigration status which would enable him to permanently reside in that country.

"At the time that the marriage was entered into, defendant (Tytan) intended it to be a marriage of convenience and a conduit for the sole purpose of the acquisition of immigration papers entitling defendant to remain and reside permanently in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Island and by virtue of plaintiff's (Olinda) immigration status in that country," Olinda said.

Olinda further said when she exchanged vows with Tytan, there was no valid matrimonial union as there was no meeting of minds but mere misrepresentation.

"Defendant fraudulently misrepresented to plaintiff into entering into the marriage believing it to be for love when in actual fact the defendant intended the marriage to be entered into for the purpose of his acquisition of immigration papers," she said.

The socialite also said despite the marriage being for convenience, the couple, however, was blessed with a baby girl born on April 8, 2019.

"It is just and equitable that custody of the minor child be awarded to the plaintiff with the defendant getting reasonable access. It is just and equitable that the defendant pays maintenance for the minor child until she reaches the age of majority," Olinda said without mentioning the figure which Tytan should pay for the child's upkeep.

The matter is still pending.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days