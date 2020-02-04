Beer bottle assault over $10 debt

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN from Victoria Falls has been sentenced to three months in prison for assaulting a neighbour with an empty beer bottle over an unpaid debt of $10.Bhekimpilo Ncube (38) of Chinotimba pleaded guilty to assaulting Desire Tembo (36) when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Lindiwe Maphosa.She sentenced Ncube to three months in prison or to pay a fine of $400.Asked why he committed the offence, Ncube said he didn't intend to hurt the complainant but he threw the bottle against the wall to scare him."I didn't intend to hit him but I threw the bottle against the wall because he was ridiculing me about my disability and it was just the pieces which fell on him as he was sitting down," he said.Prosecuting, Mr Onias Nyathi said Ncube assaulted Tembo on January 6 at around 11.30PM at a nearby shopping centre."On January 6, 2020, at Sunset Greens Shop, Chinotimba, the accused person had a misunderstanding with the complainant over the issue of a debt," said Mr Nyathi.He said the accused then approached the complainant and hit him once with an empty beer bottle on the forehead resulting in him sustaining injuries.A report was made to the police leading to Ncube's arrest.