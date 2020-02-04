Mnangagwa's govt God-fearing, claims Minister

News / National

by Staff reporter

Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba has called on churches to continue supporting President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government and nurture of societal values.Addressing AFM members in Mutare recently, Gwaradzimba said government is looking to churches to restore and help maintain order in the country by promoting societal values."As government, we are standing by you to restore order in our system and we are a God-fearing government and the church should groom God-fearing leaders. There is no country without churches, without church there is no government, without churches there is no leadership, things will be chaotic," she said.At a time government is increasing becoming averse to churches with foreign roots, like the Roman Catholic, Anglican and other churches in favour of indigenous churches which have come out in support of Mnangagwa, the minister was all praises."Let's embrace our indigenous churches because they enlighten us unlike the traditional churches who brainwash us as Africans to be mere labours of religion," she said.Gwaradzimba urged congregants to pray for the uniformed forces and other members of the State, saying: "As the church, you should pray for the uniformed forces, the Judiciary and Parliament."