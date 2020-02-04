Chamisa ally issued with a warrant of arrest

News / National

by Staff reporter

A HARARE magistrate has issued a warrant of arrest for MDC organising secretary Amos Chibaya and his deputy Sibusisiwe Budda after they failed to appear for trial on allegations of failing to stop party supporters from demonstrating against the police prohibition order.The two, who were represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights members Obey Shava and Nonthokozo Dube were expected to appear before magistrate Grace Takundwa.Shava, who is representing Chibaya, told the magistrate that his client was not feeling well and Dube also told the court that her client was on the way to court.The two are on $400 bail and were ordered to report to the police every last Friday of the month, not to interfere with State witnesses, to surrender their passports and to reside at the given address.Allegations are that on August 6 last year, Budha and Chibaya notified the regulating authority, for Harare Central Police district of an intended public demonstration in central business district (CBD) on August 16 last year, in the terms of section 25 of the Public Order and Security Act.It is alleged on August 15, Budha and Chibaya were served with a prohibition notice by Chief Superintendent Billa James Simbanechako.The State also alleged that on August 16, Budha and Chibaya convened a public demonstration or caused members of the public to gather for a public demonstration in the Harare CBD in defiance of the prohibition notice.It is alleged Budha and Chibaya, as the conveners of the public demonstration, failed to comply with the prohibition notice and did not stop the public from engaging in the public demonstration when they had a legal duty to do so.