Gweru cop abuse of office trial postponed again

THE trial of officer-in-charge Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Gweru, Leonard Gwandu, who is facing allegations of releasing a stolen vehicle held at Gweru Central Police Station as an exhibit was last week deferred for the second time after State counsel indicated they were yet to receive the docket from the police.Detective Inspector Gwandu had initially appeared before Gweru provincial magistrate Tawengwa Sangster following his arrest on charges of criminal abuse of office.The matter was postponed to February 20 for trial.The accused, represented by Nomore Hlabano, is out of custody on $1 000 bail.The State alleges that on December 14 last year, Gwandu released a Toyota Hilux, valued at US$27 000, which had been confiscated from Kwekwe businessman Shepherd Tundiya after it was allegedly discovered that it had been stolen from South Africa.Allegations are that Tundiya, who had been arrested on October 16 last year in connection with the motor vehicle, was acquitted at the Gweru Magistrates' Court on December 13.The following day, Gwandu allegedly released the stolen vehicle to Tundiya without following dueprocedure.The State further alleges that the car was stolen in South Africa from one Thomas Blom, of CMH Toyota, and was being investigated by South Africa's Alberton police under case number 233/11/2017.The State said the vehicle was supposed to be handed to South African police following due process, but the accused handed it to Tundiya.